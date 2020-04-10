Photo: Tiny face shields protect babies in Thailand A Thai nurse puts face shields on newborn babies as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic at Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi in Samut Prakan on Wednesday in Thailand. Rungroj Yongrit / EPA As coronavirus continues its spread, look through our Week in Pictures to see how it's impacting people around the globe. Share this -







California governor says state plans to use smartphone contact tracing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office spoke Friday with Apple about the tracing technology and is making it a part of the state's planning for easing out of its statewide stay-at-home order. "We look forward to continuing to build that capacity and partnership, and that is also part of the planning exercise as we see some light and we see a future where we're not all permanently in this current state stay-at-home order," Newsom said. The state's cooperation is important because Google and Apple said in their joint announcement Friday that the first phase of their work would rely on partnerships with government health authorities.







Race rises to the forefront for activists in the coronavirus pandemic When COVID-19 first started to spread across the United States three months ago, urban myths, fueled by bad information and social media, pushed the self-serving theory that African Americans were not being severely affected -- or were less likely to be infected -- by the coronavirus. Fast forward to the present, as mortality rates skyrocket and the virus has taken hold with a vengeance -- particularly among African Americans. "Race is in the place," said Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. "From fake information that this disease would not affect African Americans to the numbers of deaths that we are seeing. We call on the CDC in each and every state to gather accurate information on every person who has been infected and those who have unfortunately passed." Read the full story here.







Mia Farrow's daughter hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus Mia Farrow with her daughter Quincy in Philadelphia on May 10, 2011. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images file Actress Mia Farrow revealed in a Twitter post Friday that her daughter, Quincy, was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. "A personal request. If you would be so kind, would you please send up a prayer for my daughter Quincy. Today she had no alternative but to go the hospital for help in her struggle against the coronavirus," she wrote. Quincy, 26, was adopted by Farrow in 1994 when she was a year old, according to People. She's married with a young daughter named Coretta.







Surgeon General defends call for African Americans to avoid alcohol, tobacco 'for your big momma' Surgeon General: Coronavirus warning to minority communities 'not meant to be offensive' April 10, 2020 02:11 Surgeon General Jerome Adams defended his call for African Americans and Latinos to "avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs ... if not for yourself, do it for your abuela, do it for your granddaddy, do it for your big momma, do it for your pop-pop." Adams made the statements during Friday's White House coronavirus briefing. Challenged about his statements later by PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, Adams said he's met with NAACP leaders and was speaking from personal experience and that his comments were "not meant to be offensive." "We need targeted outreach to the African American community, and I used the language that is used in my family," Adams said. "I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law. I call my granddaddy 'Granddaddy.' I have relatives who call their grandparents 'Big Momma.' So that was not meant to be offensive, that is the language that we use, and that I use, and we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities."







Fact check: Does recovery give you immunity to coronavirus? "They have immunity if they've had the virus," Trump said of people who have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus while discussing the issue of serology tests in development to gauge the true spread of the virus. The president is exaggerating a bit here. It's not yet known what kind of immunity recovered patients will have to COVID-19. Some infections result in lifelong immunity (think chicken pox) while other infections will produce short-term immunity in recovered patients. Studies into the potential immunity effects of the novel coronavirus are ongoing.







Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows his inhaler to highlight asthma, coronavirus risks for minorities Surgeon General shows his inhaler while discussing coronavirus risk in minority communities April 10, 2020 01:47 Surgeon General Jerome Adams highlighted the disproportionate asthma risks for black and minority Americans at Friday's White House coronavirus briefing by pulling his own inhaler out of his pocket. "I've been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years, out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack," said Adams, 45, who is African-American. "I hope that showing you this inhaler shows little kids all across country that they can grow up to be surgeon general one day. "But I more immediately share it so everyone knows it doesn't matter if you look fit, if you look young, you are still at risk for spreading and dying from coronavirus."







Google and Apple will team up to track spread of coronavirus with smartphone tech Apple and Google announced a partnership Friday to try to use technology to trace the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The two companies, usually fierce rivals, said they would work together in the coming weeks to build new tools that would enable people and health authorities to track the virus using Bluetooth proximity data from their smartphones. "We hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life," the two companies said in a rare joint statement. Read the full story here.






