Photos: Drive-in graduation Senior McKayla Glazier is joined by friends and family. Brian Snyder / Reuters A drive-In theater was the venue for a socially-distanced high school graduation in New Hampshire on Monday. Senior Jennie Fuller. Brian Snyder / Reuters Fireworks explode at the conclusion of the ceremony. Brian Snyder / Reuters Share this -







Maryland reports 500 new cases of COVID-19, 35 additional deaths Maryland health officials announced 500 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 58,904. The state also said another 35 people had died of COVID-19; in all, 2,811 people have died of the virus there. Share this -







France to open preliminary investigation into handling of coronavirus The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday it would open an official preliminary investigation into the management of the coronavirus pandemic in France. Rémy Heitz, the district attorney, said the investigation was prompted by 62 complaints filed by individuals and professional groups. The charges varied from endangering the lives of others to unintentional homicide. There is no single defendant in the country as investigating judges will have to determine whether charges should be brought against a person, agency or government body. The purpose of the judicial inquiry will be to examine the decision-making process implemented during the health crisis in order to uncover any criminal offences that may have been committed, Heitz said. Share this -







The last cruise ship passengers of the pandemic finally come home What is thought to be the last cruise ship still carrying passengers has finally docked six months after it set off. The eight passengers on board the MV Artania disembarked at the German port of Bremerhaven on Monday, according to the ship's owner, Phoenix Reisen. On its epic voyage, a total of 36 passengers tested positive for coronavirus when it docked in Fremantle, Western Australia. Three passengers later died. The remaining passengers, mostly Germany nationals, chose to fly back from Australia to Frankfurt but a hardy group of eight decided to stay on board the 1,200-capacity ship since it left Australia on April 18 until now. The journey home was even extended by two weeks, as the ship stopped off at various ports to repatriate crew members. Share this -







Moscow lifts lockdown measures despite high daily case count On Monday night Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin unexpectedly announced that from Tuesday various lockdown measures will be cancelled. A QR-code pass system, walking schedule and a self-isolation regime are all now stopped. However, masks and gloves outside of the home remain technically mandatory — though it is clear that fewer and fewer people are following this rule. Over the next two weeks, normal life will return to the city and economy in three phases, the first of which sees things like hairdressers, photo shops, veterinary clinics, and employment agencies reopened. The move comes despite Moscow’s daily new case count remaining consistent at around 2,000 a day for the past month, and repeated warnings that strict measures would remain in place until daily new cases had fallen into the dozens or hundreds. Share this -







German imports and exports record biggest ever drop in April German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europe’s biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday. Facing its deepest recession since World War Two, the big question is how quickly Germany’s export-oriented economy can recover now a shutdown that halted production and stunted retail has eased. Desperate to speed up recovery, the government last week announced a 130 billion euro ($146.35 billion) stimulus package to help boost domestic demand. That comes on top of 750 billion euros worth of measures announced in March. Share this -





