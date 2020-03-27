Photos: Matterhorn lights up with messages of solidarity The iconic Matterhorn mountain is illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter aiming to send messages of hope, support and solidarity to the ones sufferings from the global coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in the alpine resort of Zermatt, Switzerland, on Thursday. Local officials in the nearby town of Zermatt authorized Hofstetter to splash the Alpine peak each night with words and images of encouragement and inspiration. Valentin Flauraud / Keystone via AP Share this -







South Africa struggles to adapt to lockdown Suspects are lined up against a wall as a member of the South African Police Service wearing gloves arrests them because they defied the lockdown order during an operation in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday. Michele Spatari / AFP - Getty Images South Africans struggled to adapt to new confinement rules Friday, with many city streets no less crowded than normal as a strict lockdown regime took effect. This came as the country recorded its first two deaths from the virus Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases above 1,000, according to Reuters. The 21-day lockdown — which is among Africa's strictest — came into force at midnight. It restricts people to their homes for most activities including exercise, only permitting excursions for buying food or for health emergencies. While streets in the more affluent parts of Johannesburg appeared quiet, large crowds continued to gather in other poor townships, where cramped conditions hinder social distancing among people reliant on an ailing public health system. Many are also too poor to weather the associated economic fallout: “I don’t have money, now I am thinking what should I do? Because of this, I will be stuck in the house with my babies and everyone and my wife,” street vendor Godfrey Thula told Reuters in downtown Johannesburg. Share this -







Dow plunges by 900 points as questions rise over passage of $2 trillion relief package Stocks tanked on Friday as the fate of the $2 trillion economic relief package suddenly came into question overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by around 900 points at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq down by around 3 percent each. Members of Congress were scrambling to get back to Washington, D.C., late on Thursday due to fears the bill might not pass by the voice vote planned for Friday after being advised the measure could require an in-person vote instead. Optimism that the vote would pass had carried stocks into a three-day rally, despite Thursday's staggering unemployment numbers that surpassed 3.2 million. All three major averages are now down more than 20 percent from recent highs, as investors flee the markets in favor of cash safety such as money market funds. Share this -







Italy will not 'loosen the containment measures' after cases slow down While new cases of COVID-19 in Italy showed some signs of slowing last week, "let us not delude ourselves that we can loosen the containment measures," Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Italian Institute of Health, said — referring to strict lockdown measures imposed across the country — in an online conference Friday. "There are areas of the country where the virus circulation is strong — in Lombardy, part of Piedmont and Veneto,” he added. Italy remains Europe's worst hit country with over 80,000 cases across the country. More than 8,000 people have died as of Friday. Share this -







In Iran, false belief that a poison fights the coronavirus kills hundreds Standing over the still body of an intubated 5-year-old boy wearing nothing but a plastic diaper, an Iranian health care worker in a hazmat suit and mask begged the public for just one thing: Stop drinking industrial alcohol over fears about the coronavirus outbreak. The boy, now blind after his parents gave him toxic methanol in the mistaken belief it protects against the virus, is just one of hundreds of victims of poisoning inside the pandemic now gripping Iran. As the country battles the worst outbreak in the region, Iranian media reports nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened so far by ingesting methanol across the country. It comes as fake remedies spread across social media in Iran, where people remain deeply suspicious of the government after it downplayed the crisis for days before it overwhelmed the country. Share this -







Photo: Police enforce stay-at-home order in Uganda A police officer chases street vendors in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday, after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni directed the public to stay home for 32 days. AFP - Getty Images Share this -





