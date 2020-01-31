PIC: Rand Paul gets rejected for question naming whistleblower Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., submits a question to Chef Justice John Roberts during the Senate impeachment trial on Jan. 30, 2020. Art Lien Share this -







Here's where the trial stands ahead of Friday votes Here's how the trial stands after tonight's revelations about Collins, Alexander, and others. It’s looking highly likely that there are not 51 votes for additional witnesses. TOMORROW: 1 P.M.: Trial resumes Up to four hours of debate (equally divided) on the witnesses and documents question.

A vote on the motion of whether begin deliberations and votes on witnesses and documents.

If that fails, then a number of different motions are in order.

The trial could wrap up by the end of the day Friday.







Dem senator reacts: This is 'a coverup' It’s simple really.



If the trial is rigged to keep hidden the most damming, most important, most relevant evidence, then it’s not a trial.



Nor is it an acquittal.



It’s a coverup.



If this is what happens tomorrow, the Senate will be disgraced. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 31, 2020 Share this -







Alexander a 'no' on witnesses, Collins to vote in favor Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., revealed late Thursday that he plans to vote against hearing from witnesses during the Senate trial. "The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did," Alexander, who is retiring this year, said in a statement on Thursday. "I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday." Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, meanwhile, said Thursday that she will vote in favor of hearing from witnesses during the Senate trial. "I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity. Therefore, I will vote in support of the motion to allow witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed," she said. Collins, who is running for re-election this year, said that if the motion passes, she believes the most sensible way to proceed "would be for the House Managers and the President's attorneys to attempt to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses for each side. If they can't agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses." Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has made it clear that he plans to vote in favor of witnesses. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she will review her notes and then decide. Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them in order for the trial to advance to a witness stage.







Collins makes it official: she's supporting calling witnesses. "I believe hearing from certain witnesses would give each side the opportunity to more fully and fairly make their case, resolve any ambiguities, and provide additional clarity," she said in a statement. Democrats need at least three other Republican votes to be able to pass a resolution allowing for new witnesses and documentary evidence. The fate of the resolution, which is expected to be taken up Friday, remains uncertain.







Murkowski to review notes and decide whether she needs to 'hear more' Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, a key swing vote on whether to call witnesses in the Senate trial, said after the conclusion of the question-and-answer period that she's going to review what she's heard and then decide whether she needs to "hear more." "I am going to go reflect on what I have heard, re-read my notes and decide whether I need to hear more," she said.






