Pizza to the Polls sends pies to line-weary voters

Pizza to the Polls is back for another election.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization — which can be found at www.polls.pizza, of course — takes in reports of long lines at polling locations and also solicits donations for pizza. It then dispatches pizza to those locations to feed hungry voters.

The group said that as of 2:45 p.m. ET it had sent more than 3,000 pizzas to 200 polling places, paid for with more than $138,000 in donations.

Pizza to the Polls started in 2016 and quickly garnered attention for its efforts, eventually raising more than $43,000.

And with reports around the country showing long lines to cast ballots, there should be plenty more opportunities for the group to deliver a slice or two.