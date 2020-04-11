Planned Parentood asks SCOTUS to lift Texas abortion ban Planned Parenthood on Saturday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the Texas legal battle over whether abortions should be accessible during the coronavirus pandemic. A legal fight over abortion services has been waged since March 22 when Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued an executive order banning all medical procedures that are not immediately necessary. The goal, he said, was to conserve personal protective equipment and hospital resources. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the order applied to all abortion procedures, even those that involve taking only pills. A federal judge in Texas has twice ruled that the order restricts the constitutional right to abortion access, and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has twice ruled that he got it wrong. In going to the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood said Abbott's order means virtually all women in the state with unplanned pregnancies have no access to abortion, even in pill form. "Some will engage in risky, out-of-state travel," the group said, "this increasing contagion risks in the midst of a pandemic." The court will likely ask Texas for a response before acting on the request. Share this -







COVID-19 cases spike aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt At least 550 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship. The Navy said 92 percent of crew members have been tested for COVID-19. More than 3,600 tested negative. The ship had 416 cases two days ago. A crew member who had contracted coronavirus was found unresponsive Thursday in the room where they were quarantined. That person is now hospitalized in an intensive care unit.







U.S. deaths pass 20,000 mark, with over a half million cases The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed the 20,000 mark on Saturday, with over a half million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of late afternoon ET, the disease had killed 20,029 people in the country, according to NBC News' tally. More than half of the deaths were concentrated in three states: New York, with 8,627; New Jersey had 2,183; and Michigan, with 1,392.. Earlier on Saturday, the death toll in the U.S. became the highest in the world, surpassing that of Italy.







Hospital workers find tires slashed after overnight shifts In this image from video provided by News12 Hudson Valley, one of 22 vehicles with a flat tire is seen in the parking lot outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y., on, April 11, 2020. News12 Hudson Valley / via AP While many people around the country are applauding health care workers during the pandemic, some employees of a hospital in Westchester County, New York didn't feel the love Friday morning. Staff at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt completed an overnight shift Friday morning to find their car tires had been slashed, authorities said. A 29-year-old man has since been arrested for cutting the tires of 22 vehicles in the hospital's parking lot. Read the full story here.







Every U.S. state is now under disaster declaration The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic. Wyoming on Saturday became the final state to receive such a declaration, which comes 22 days after the first one was approved, for New York, on March 20. In addition to the 50 states, disaster declarations are also in place for Washington, D.C., as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only one U.S. territory isn't under a major disaster declaration — American Samoa.







Bus and train riders in New Jersey will have to wear face coverings Gov. Murphy orders all New Jersey transit riders and employees to wear masks April 11, 2020 03:16 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is signing an executive order that requires all riders on NJ Transit buses and trains and on private bus lines to wear a mask or face covering. The order also says transit operators must provide their workers with masks and gloves. "For many of our essential workers, public transit is how they get to work and we need to protect them during that trip," the governor said at a press conference on Saturday. In addition, Murphy said he was reducing the capacity on all buses, trains and rails by 50 percent. The governor previously said that all residents must wear a face covering when inside a grocery store or supermarket. On Saturday, he extended that to include restaurants and bars when residents go inside to pick up takeout orders. The new orders go into effect Monday at 8 p.m.







Promising research on vaccine and treatments for coronavirus APRIL 11: @RichardEngel here, with the #coronavirus headlines I'm watching - and a personal note about a new @MSNBC special this Sunday, where I look at what the virus is doing to us and our economy, and what it is revealing about political systems and human nature itself. pic.twitter.com/bZu5zaL0zv — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 11, 2020






