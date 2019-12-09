Planned recess if House vote occurs before end of questioning After more than nine hours of questioning, the hearing is nearing an end with only a few committee members left. Chairman Nadler informed the committee that if a scheduled vote on unrelated House business happens before the end of questioning, the members will recess and return. Share this -







In closing statements, Nadler says 'facts are clear," Collins laments 'impeachment scam' After a more than 9-hour hearing, which included fiery exchanges between witnesses and members, bickering between both sides over procedure and bathroom breaks, Democrats and Republicans made their closing arguments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Chairman Nadler argued that Trump violated his oath of office when he pressured Ukraine to announce an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and Democrats. Nadler, D-N.Y., argued Trump clearly put "his own interest before the country" and jeopardized national security and the integrity of American elections in the process by hinging a White House meeting and nearly $400 million in critical military aid on a vulnerable ally to open the investigations. Nadler: Trump's conduct is 'clearly impeachable' 03:05 "The facts are clear, the danger to our democracy is clear and our duty is clear," Nadler said. "President Trump violated his oath to the American people." Nadler also excoriated Republicans for their conduct during the hearing. "I am struck by the fact that my Republican colleagues have offered no serious scrutiny of the evidence at hand," he said. "They have talked about everything else, but they have offered not one substantive word in the president's defense." Ranking member Collins summed up the Republican case against impeachment, shifting away from the president's own conduct and arguing against the process and questioning their motives. He called it an "impeachment scam" and said that Democrats have eroded the institutional integrity of Congress by going forward with the inquiry. "We have become a rubber stamp," he said. He claims that the Democrats hamstrung the process and is conducting a "smear job" against the president, which is a long-standing vendetta stemming from Democrats losing the 2016 election. Collins also said Democrats are using the "same playbook" from the Russia investigation. "We're seeing the problems with the Russia investigation play out again in front of our eyes," he said.







Hearing is adjourned The Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing concluded at roughly 6:42 p.m. It began at 9:08 a.m.







The evidence presented by both sides Lawyers for the Democrats and the Republicans are taking turns summarizing the cases they've built: Democrats are attempting to lay out in detail the evidence supporting their position that Trump committed impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, be impeached). Republicans are attempting to explain why Trump did not commit impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, not be impeached). Click here for a summary of the evidence presented by both sides.







Castor's 'Fresh' fashion statement gets noticed Castor, the GOP lawyer, raised eyebrows Monday morning when he arrived at the impeachment hearing with a green reusable bag holding his files and folders. He also unwittingly raised the profile of North Carolina-based grocery chain, The Fresh Market, which is now calling itself "the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor" and offering free reusable bags to customers. We'd like to announce that we are the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor. 😜



You can fill your briefcase up with files or yummy food (our preference).



Mention hashtag #TFMBriefcase over the next 24 hours in-store to get your own briefcase for free (aka reusable bag!) 💚 pic.twitter.com/Ugt45OpltS — The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) December 9, 2019







The DOJ inspector general's report entered into record Nadler noted that the Justice Department's inspector general report released today that looked at the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been entered into the Judiciary Committee's record.







Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little." "I did, I watched a little bit, very little ... it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.







'Kangaroo court': Republicans slam process, Dem lawyer Republican lawmakers have largely used their time to lambaste the impeachment inquiry and attack Goldman. Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, refused to ask the witnesses questions during his time and instead castigated Goldman for the way in which Democrats have run the hearing and his reluctance to answer some of their questions about how the House Intelligence Committee compiled its report and how call logs made it into the impeachment report. Gohmert: We 'already got the forms' to replace Trump's name with Biden 02:31 Gohmert called the process a "kangaroo court" and seemed to argue that there is little difference between Biden, acting on behalf of the Obama administration, demanding the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor and Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival. "We already got the forms. All we have to do is eliminate Donald Trump's name and put Joe Biden's name," he said. "He's already admitted to the crime that's been foisted on the president."






