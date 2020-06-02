Police chief says officers ‘will be disciplined’ after tear gas deployed in Richmond, VA Police officers have been pulled from the field after “unwarranted use” of tear gas on demonstrators, Richmond Police Department said in a statement. Footage shared on social media showed demonstrators running away from Monument Avenue as smoke engulfed Robert E. Lee Monument Monday evening. Demonstrators claim that the gas was deployed fifteen minutes before curfew. #BlackLivesMatter #richmondprotest No warning. Before curfew. During a peaceful protest. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/MDHRO0Vd62 — Walker Smithson (@smithson_walker) June 2, 2020 Richmond Police Department Chief William Smith apologized and said that officers “will be disciplined because their actions were outside department protocols and directions given”. Share this -







Washington resident houses dozens of protesters who cops wanted to arrest for breaking curfew Dozens of protestors took refuge in a Washington resident's home over night after police boxed them in and tried to arrest them for violating curfew. One protester, who goes by Meka, said on Twitter that police surrounded the group of peaceful protesters and started hitting and macing them on Monday evening. A local resident, Rahul Dubey, took the protesters into his home, and let them stay there until curfew let up the next morning as police continued to arrest people outside. Video posted by Meka, who confirmed the account to NBC News, also showed another neighbor letting protesters into their home. "I hope they continue to fight and I hope they go out there today peacefully as they did yesterday," Dubey said of the protesters on ABC 7 News Tuesday morning. "Our country needs them and needs you and everybody more than ever right now." They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020







Shootings on Las Vegas Strip leave one dead and a police officer injured The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that it was investigating two shooting incidents that took place on Monday night. The first was an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a man carrying firearms and appearing to be wearing body armor approached local and federal officers guarding the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse on the Las Vegas Strip from protesters. The department said that officers engaged with the man after he reached for a firearm, and the man was struck by gunfire. He was then transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Videos filmed near the courthouse showed a man who appeared to be wearing body armor walking toward the building, while gunfire can be heard in another video. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said that an officer was gravely injured in a separate shooting when attempting to disperse a large crowd of protesters in front of the Circus Circus hotel, also on the Strip. Lombardo said that a suspect had been identified and taken into custody.







About 700 arrests made in NYC, NYPD Sgt. struck by car Around 700 people were arrested as a result of looting and destroying property during Monday night's protest in New York City, a New York Police Department spokesperson told NBC News. The Midtown and Union Square areas in Manhattan and Fordham Road section of the Bronx were particularly hard hit. An NYPD sergeant who was run over by a car in the Bronx has serious injuries and is expected to survive.







Confederate monuments removed or defaced in several cities amid unrest Confederate monuments and statues across the U.S. have been removed or defaced amid unrest over the killing of George Floyd in recent days, putting the nation's fraught and contentious history in the spotlight. In some cases, Confederate symbols have been removed by city officials or owners. The statue of a Confederate soldier in Alexandria, Virginia, was taken down Tuesday morning and reportedly will be moved elsewhere by its owners, the United Daughters of the Confederacy, according to NBC Washington.

The mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, ordered the removal of the 115-year-old Confederate Soldiers & Sailors Monument in Linn Park on Monday, one day after protesters there defaced it, according to The New York Times. Alexandria, like all great cities, is constantly changing and evolving. pic.twitter.com/CZTjlOkpfT — Justin Wilson (@justindotnet) June 2, 2020 In other cases, symbols of the Confederacy or racist historical figures were targeted by people who participated in protests and demonstrations. The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was graffitied on Sunday, covered in phrases such as "No More White Supremacy," "Blood On Your Hands" and "Black Lives Matter," according to The Washington Post.

The statue of Edward Carmack, an early 1900s Tennessee politician who espoused racist views and denigrated the civil rights journalist Ida B. Wells, was toppled by protesters in Nashville on Saturday.







Chinese state newspaper calls U.S. handling of protests 'ruthless' The editor-in-chief of a Chinese state newspaper, a mouthpiece of the country's ruling Communist Party, has called the U.S. handling of the mass protests sparked by the death of George Floyd "ruthless," saying American authorities showed zero tolerance for unrest at home despite supporting protests in other countries. "How ruthless these US politicians are!" wrote Hu Xijin in an op-ed in the paper on Tuesday. "They talk about humanity, justice, and morality all the time. They condemned Hong Kong police simply for the latter's use of tear gas and water cannon against violent rioters. The U.S. unrest just began a few days ago, but police already fired shots at protesters before efforts for peaceful dialogue were even made." The Chinese government has been accused by many countries, including the U.S., of violently cracking down on protesters in Hong Kong during last year's months-long demonstrations against a controversial extradition bill. Human rights groups have raised alarms about peaceful protesters in Hong Kong having been attacked with tear gas and batons, arrested under vague charges and beaten in custody. Hu alluded to President Donald Trump's announcement Monday that he would use the U.S. military to stop the riots across the country if state officials are unable to contain protest violence, saying U.S. politicians can't tolerate domestic unrest. "When riot breaks out in the U.S., they want to use all means necessary, and cannot stand the loss of order for even one more day," he added.







'Blackout Tuesday' hits music industry, social media for day of reflection Social media users filled feeds on Tuesday with blacked-out images as part of what is being called "Blackout Tuesday." It's not clear when the movement, spearheaded by two black women in the music industry as a way to pause and reflect, became associated with the black boxes, which have become most prominent on Instagram. Jamila Thomas, senior director of marketing at Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, a former Atlantic executive, birthed the concept after posting to Instagram that the music industry had to reflect on what was happening to Black and brown people in America, according to The Verge. 🖤https://t.co/xClfXNalBF pic.twitter.com/DTip77SoEZ — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) May 30, 2020 Because of Thomas and Agyemang, many participating in Blackout Tuesday are using the hashtag "TheShowMustBePaused." They've also created the website "The Show Must Be Paused," which explains that the industry "will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives." "Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of black people accountable. To that end, it is the obligation of these entities to protect and empower the black communities that have made them disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent," the pair states on the website. Major labels, streaming services, radio stations, musicians and other players in the music industry, such as Columbia Records, Atlantic Records, Spotify and others had pledged participation in the movement. While "Blackout Tuesday" is labeled as a day meant to "intentionally disrupt the work week" and inspire reflection and hold the music industry "accountable," its specific goal is unclear, according to Rolling Stone. "The Show Must Be Paused" said a long-term initiative would be announced. Additionally, on social media, participants urged those posting black squares not to include the hashtag "BlackLivesMatter" as that tag is used to distribute information and the black boxes could potentially drown that information out.






