Police in New Orleans use tear gas on crowds on highway bridge

New Orleans police said they used tear gas on protesters Wednesday night after crowds approached in an apparent attempt to cross a Crescent City Connection highway bridge.

Police tweeted that they were "compelled" to use the irritant "in response to escalating, physical confrontation with our officers."

Escalation and confrontation hurts us all. NOPD is committed to respectful protection of our residents’ First Amendment rights. However, tonight we were compelled to deploy gas on the CCC in response to escalating, physical confrontation with our officers. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 4, 2020

Video from NBC affiliate WDSU showed tear gas billowing over the bridge and crowds retreating. Maria Singer, who was in the back of the crowd, told NOLA.com that some people panicked. "I wasn't scared of the tear gas as I was the stampede of people," she told the outlet. No injuries had been reported by police.

The NOLA protest has reached the top of the CCC. pic.twitter.com/V9VR2oJ3AZ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 4, 2020

There was no violence reported by police in the incident. NOLA.com reported that almost everyone was peaceful but a handful of protesters were more aggressive and began pushing into the police line just before police used the tear gas.

Earlier Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards thanked the people of his state for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, avoiding the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country.

Here’s a look at the video from the expressway after NOPD used gas to disperse the crowd. Before that happened, the demonstration remained peaceful as it moved from downtown, Uptown and onto the expressway. https://t.co/wldMHSFAks#nola #neworleans #nopd #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/g9UZFPAuCe — wdsu (@wdsu) June 4, 2020