Poll: 37 percent of young Americans are say they're "definitely voting" in November

Young Americans are notorious for failing to show up at the polls in midterm cycles, but a new survey from the Harvard Institute of Politics shows that 2018 could be different.

The poll of 18-29 year olds finds that 37 percent say they'll definitely vote in this year's elections — up from 23 percent who said the same before the 2014 elections.

Almost all of that increased excitement is coming from young Democrats, too. About half — 51 percent — of Democrats under 30 say they'll definitely vote in November. And Democrats have a huge advantage on the generic ballot question as well; 69 percent of those under 30 say they want Democrats to control Congress, while just 28 percent support a GOP majority on Capitol Hill.

The online poll surveyed 2,631 18- to 29- year-olds and has a margin of error of +/- 2.54 percentage points.