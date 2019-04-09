Feedback

Poll: 58 percent of voters approve of President Trump's handling of the economy

WASHINGTON — Voters’ attitudes about the economy will be the driving force in the next presidential election, according to the first Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Policy “Battleground Poll” of the 2020 cycle.

The national bipartisan survey of registered voters, released Tuesday, found that 59 percent of voters say they are very or somewhat worried about an economic downturn. 

While President Trump’s overall unfavorable rating has remained steady at 55 percent since he announced his candidacy in 2015, 58 percent of voters approve of the job he has done on the economy.

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake of Lake Research Partners said the Democratic Party will need to focus on the economy or “it will find itself in serious jeopardy for the 2020 election.”

Lake has conducted the “Battleground Poll” since 1991 with Republican pollster Ed Goeas of The Tarrance Group.

In his analysis, Goeas sees the economy as a way for Trump “to win over voters who might be put off by his sometimes abrasive personal style.”

Another key takeaway from the survey is that voters are already highly engaged, with 82 percent saying they are extremely likely to vote. But there is a deep partisan divide when it comes to whether the country is on the right track.

While 57 percent of voters overall say the country is on the wrong track, 74 percent of Republicans think the country is going in the right direction.

That's compared to 92 percent of Democrats who say the country is on the wrong track.

Gender will play a role in 2020, with men saying they'll vote Republican by a 9-point margin while women say they'll vote Democratic by an 18-point margin on a generic Congressional ballot.

This gender gap has been mainly caused by a decline in support for Republicans among married white women and white women overall. On the issue of the economy, however, President Trump still has a 58 percent approval from white women and a 63 percent approval from married white women.

The "Battleground Poll" surveyed 1,000 registered voters considered "likely" to vote in 2020 between March 31 and April 4. The margin of error is 3.1 percent. 

 

Josh Lederman

Pence and GOP push back on Buttigieg's criticism

WASHINGTON — Mike Pence’s office and Republicans are pushing back after Democrat Pete Buttigieg starting invoking the vice president on the campaign trail as a bogeyman to call out the GOP for hostility to same-sex marriage and other gay rights policies.

Buttigieg’s condemnation of Pence’s record on gay rights has resonated particularly strongly with Democrats because of their longstanding personal experience working together. Pence was governor of Indiana when Buttigieg came out as gay and then sought and won re-election as mayor of South Bend.

Buttigieg starting ramping up the line of attack on Pence over the weekend, when he said he wishes “the Mike Pences of the world would understand that if you have a problem with who I am, your quarrel is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.” He also said his same-sex marriage “has made me a better man, and yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God.”

Today, Republicans started hitting back, pointing out that Pence has actually praised Buttigieg in the past — including the day after Buttigieg came out as gay in 2015.

The vice president’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, tweeted out a link to Pence saying he held the South Bend mayor “in the highest personal regard. I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot.” And the Indiana Republican Party blasted out reminders of times when Pence complimented Buttigieg’s work as mayor and deployment to Afghanistan in 2014.

“Now that Buttigieg is spending more time in Washington, D.C., Iowa and New Hampshire and neglecting his day job in South Bend, it seems that some of his recent statements have become detached from reality — especially when it comes to Vice President Mike Pence,” says Kyle Hupfer, the Indiana GOP chairman.

That led Buttigieg to push back on Twitter today, writing that “People will often be polite to you in person, while advancing policies that harm you and your family. You will be polite to them in turn, but you need not stand for such harms. Instead, you push back, honestly and emphatically.”

In the past, Buttigieg has also described Pence as having “fanatical” views about homosexuality and said that “it chills a lot of us, especially in the LGBTQ community, to see that somebody like that can be in that kind of position of power.”

Ben Kamisar

North Carolina Democrat banks $1.6 million in three months ahead of special election

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Democratic House hopeful Dan McCready says he raised $1.6 million in the first three months of 2019 as he gears up for the special election triggered by allegations of absentee-ballot fraud during his congressional race last year. 

McCready's haul is significant, particularly for an off-year. And it almost matches the $1.65 million McCready raised in the final fundraising quarter before his 2018 matchup with Republican Mark Harris. 

The Democrat's campaign added in a statement that it closed the quarter with $1.46 million in cash on hand. A full accounting of McCready’s fundraising in the first fundraising quarter will be filed with the Federal Election Commission by April 15. 

While Harris appeared to have emerged victorious in the 9th District race last November with a narrow, 905 vote lead, state officials never certified the result because of allegations of fraud. 

Further investigation by prosecutors and the state Board of Elections unearthed allegations that an operative working with the Harris' campaign was involved in a scheme that improperly handled absentee ballots.

The operative, Leslie McCrae Dowless, was indicted for his alleged role in the scheme. And the state board ordered that the district hold another election because the 2018 results had been tainted. 

McCready is expected to win the Democratic primary for the fall's special election, but there's more uncertainty on the other side. In 2018, Harris edged out Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary, but has said he would not run again in the special election, citing health concerns.

Shaquille Brewster
Ben Kamisar and Shaquille Brewster

2020 roundup: Sanders again promises to make tax returns public

MALCOM, IA — Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders promised to release his tax returns "very very shortly," but did not specify exactly when in an interview with NBC News. 

"April 15th is coming and we’re gonna do our taxes for this year and that will be the tenth year," Sanders said. In February, the senator promised to release them "sooner than later" during a televised town hall on CNN. 

Asked by NBC why he won't release what he has so far, he said "We are, [just] not right this minute," before joking "you think I have them in my back pocket?"

Other Democratic candidates have already released their tax returns, in the hopes of putting pressure on both their intra-party rivals as well as President Trump, who has repeatedly refused to release his returns. 

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee have all released their returns for this year. And Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released 10 years of returns last year. 

There's far more brewing on the 2020 trail than just this story—read on for a roundup of what you may have missed. 

  • New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker's campaign announced it raised $5 million in the first fundraising quarter and has $6.1 million on hand. There are still some question marks—including how much the campaign transferred from Booker's Senate account, how much it spent and how many individual donors gave to the campaign—that will be answered once candidates officially file by April 15. 
  • Politico reports that a top aide to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is moving over to the mayor's political action committee as de Blasio weighs a run for president. De Blasio was in Nevada this past weekend for an event. 
  • NBC's Morgan Radford and Aaron Franco profile the "Breakfast Club" radio show, which is turning into an important stop for 2020 Democratic hopefuls looking to reach out to minority listeners. 
Ben Kamisar

Romney: Immigration a 'winning issue' for Republicans

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Democrats for challenging President Trump on immigration, arguing the issue only helps Republicans politically. 

Speaking during his first Sunday show interview since 2016, Romney argued that Trump has "tapped into something which the people feel very deeply" and said the Democratic focus is a "huge error."  

"We can't have millions upon millions of people flooding into our country without a border that's secure, without ICE making sure the people that are here illegally are sent back," he said, referencing the nickname for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"This is a winning issue I think for Republicans. But more importantly, it's a winning issue for Americans to say, 'We have to have the sovereignty of our nation.'"

And he argued that while he disagrees with the Obama-era "DACA" policy that deferred deportations for those brought to America illegally as children, that "we have a responsibility to fulfill what is a presidential pledge and commitment." 

Hear more from Romney in his full interview below. 

Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: More presidential announcements are coming

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Democratic presidential field, like the universe, appears to ever expanding. 

Thursday brought news of the latest Democrat to enter the fold, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, best known for an ill-fated challenge to California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi's perch atop Democratic leadership. 

He's far from the only Democrat on the sidelines who is still making moves.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is currently still in his "exploratory phase," appears set to hold his launch event on April 14. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told Fox News this week he's decided whether to run, and sounds very much like a candidate. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden left little doubt about his 2020 plan when he tweeted out a two minute video addressing concerns from some women who say their personal interactions made him uncomfortable. 

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is traveling to Nevada on Friday as he considers a presidential bid. 

Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Richmond Times-Dispatch he's "very close" to deciding whether to run. 

And amid the news that Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a spokesman told NBC News that he still plans to run for president if he’s cancer-free after his treatment.

Right now, there are already 14 major candidates in the race (as well as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who says he's met the donation threshold to qualify for the presidential debate). So the field may begin to bump up soon against the 20-candidate limit the Democratic National Committee set for the first debate. 

As you consider the swelling presidential field, read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she'll decide on whether to run for Senate this month, but if she doesn't run, she doesn't believe she has to decide on whether to run for president until September. 
  • Read more from NBC's Adam Edelman about Buttigieg's regret over using the term "all lives matter," which he shared after a speech at the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network's annual convention. 
  • NBC's Steve Kornacki analyzes the implications of a lack of post-Mueller bounce for President Trump.
NBC News Political Unit

Michael Bennet to undergo treatment for prostate cancer, still may run for president

WASHINGTON —Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who has been considering a 2020 presidential run, has revealed that he has prostate cancer.

“Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good. During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery,” he said in a statement.

A Bennet spokesman confirmed to NBC News that he still plans to run for president if he’s cancer-free after his treatment.

Bennet will appear on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” this afternoon in the 5:00 pm ET hour. 

Ben Kamisar

Democrats flip red-leaning state Senate seat in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Tuesday flipped a suburban Pittsburgh state Senate district that voted for President Trump in 2016, a victory Democrats hope foreshadows a successful 2020 election cycle for the party. 

Democrat Pat Iovino defeated Republican D. Raja in the special election by about 4 percentage points, less than a 3,000 vote margin of victory.

The district went for Trump by 6 points in 2016, but a significant portion of it overlaps with the red-leaning congressional district Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb won during a high-profile special election in 2017. 

Democrats trumpeted their overperformance in special elections ahead of the 2018 elections as proof that their party was energized ahead of the midterm elections, and Democrats did in fact make strong gains in GOP-held seats last year. So they're hopeful the string of recent successes in Pennsylvania—including Democratic victories in Republican-held congressional districts—suggests they're on track to improve on their disappointing 2016 in the state.

But the electoral climate is extremely different between a special election in an off-year and a presidential cycle—in 2016, Republican Guy Reschenthaler won the same state Senate district with about three times the votes as Iovino did in her special election win. 

The Pennsylvania seat wasn't the only special election on Tuesday—the state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, another possible scene-setter for 2020, is likely headed to the recount with the Republican candidate ahead by a narrow margin.

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Dreamers can’t work in Congress. Some Democrats are trying to change that

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump threatens to close down the border with Mexico, Senate Democrats are looking to draw a stark contrast with the president on the issue of immigration.  

A trio of Senate Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday to allow Dreamers to work on Capitol Hill. Congressional rules currently require the employee to have a green card.

The legislation, also introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, comes as the president is continuing to focus on the issue to motivate his base by threatening to close the border, ending aide to Central America and forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. 

In addition to Harris, the legislation was originally co-sponsored by every presidential candidate running for president except Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who signed onto it just prior to the announcement. The other 2020 candidates are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont. 

“The giant sign outside my office says ‘DREAMers Welcome Here’ because we know and value the contributions that these young people have made to their communities. But right now, those same young people are banned from giving back to their country by working for Congress. That has to change,” Harris said in a statement.

“Government works best when it reflects the people it represents. Our nation’s DREAMers are some of our best and brightest, and it’s time they had the opportunity to get a job or paid internship on Capitol Hill.”

DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents, have been in a legal limbo since the a federal judge issued a stay on the Trump’s abrupt end to the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program. The name comes from the acronym for the DREAM Act, which stands for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors.

Congress has repeatedly failed at attempts to pass legislation to give DREAMers legal status. The Republican-led Senate tried last year but was the president never ultimately agreed to a compromise bill that would also give him $25 billion for a border wall. The Democratic-led House introduced legislation last month. And Sens. Durbin and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation in the Senate.

NBC News Political Unit

Check out the relaunched Meet the Press Blog

WASHINGTON — Now that the 2020 election cycle is in full swing, the NBC Political Unit is relaunching our "Meet the Press" blog — our home for smart reporting and sharp analysis from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

We’ll keep tabs on the latest developments, analyze the polling, track the advertising wars, dive into campaign finance disclosures and give you everything you need to know to help make sense of what promises to be an unpredictable election cycle.

We’ll also feature fresh dispatches and observations from our NBC News colleagues scattered across the country following the candidates and talking to the voters who will elect them.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for, be sure to bookmark the home page here so that you never miss an update.

