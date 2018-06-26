Poll: Comstock trails in VA-10

Virginia Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock is frequently dubbed the most vulnerable House Republican this cycle, and a new poll bears out just how precarious her position may be.

The Monmouth University survey of Virginia's 10th congressional district shows Comstock trailing Democratic challenger Jennifer Wexton 39 percent to 49 percent among all potential voters.

Other voter turnout voter models show similar results. A model that anticipates high voter turnout in areas where President Donald Trump is unpopular shows Wexton up 51 percent to 40 percent.

Trump's unpopularity still looms large for Comstock, though. Over half of voters in the district — 53 percent — disapprove of Trump, and 47 percent strongly disapprove.

About a third of voters say Comstock has been too supportive of Trump (34 percent), while just 17 percent say she has not been supportive enough.

Wexton also has a big advantage with white college-educated voters, a voter block that has increasingly turned away from the GOP. Among white college graduates — who are plentiful in this affluent and highly educated distict — Wexton leads 50 percent to 41 percent.