Poll: Democratic voters aren't putting a premium on the diversity of their presidential nominee

WASHINGTON—As former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders continue to hold the top spot in Democratic presidential primary polling, a new national poll shows that Democratic voters aren't placing too much importance on the diversity of their nominee.

Almost nine in 10 registered Democrats in Monmouth University's new poll said that the race of their nominee doesn't matter in the campaign against Donald Trump. The remaining portion was split between whether Democrats would be better off nominating a candidate of color or a white candidate.

There's a bit less ambivalence over the gender of the presidential nominee, but not much. More than three quarters of registered Democrats don't believe the gender of the nominee matters, with seven percent believing the Democrats would be better off nominating a woman and 12 percent saying the party would be in a better position with a male nominee.

That sentiment comes as four white men—Biden, Sanders, former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg—have all spent time toward the top of the polls.

“This is the most diverse field of presidential candidates in history, but that doesn’t seem to be a major consideration for Democratic voters at this early stage of the campaign. It’s probably a large reason why a couple of old white guys are leading the pack right now,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement accompanying the release of the poll.

That same poll showed Biden in first place, followed by Sanders, Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and O'Rourke.

Monmouth polled 330 registered Democrats by telephone (a mix of landline and cell phone) between April 11 to April 15. The poll's margin of error is 5.4 percent.