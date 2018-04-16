Poll: Democrats hold 19-point lead on the generic ballot in New Jersey

A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading Republicans by 19 points on the generic ballot in New Jersey, suggesting that Democrats are potentially poised for multiple congressional pickups in the Garden State.
According to the poll, 54 percent of voters in New Jersey say they’ll back the Democratic candidate in their district, versus 35 percent who will vote for the Republican candidate. And in the five House seats currently held by Republicans in the state, voter preference is 46 percent for Republicans, 44 percent for Democrats.
The Cook Political Report identifies four GOP-held House seats in New Jersey as competitive – NJ-2 (open), NJ-7 (Rep. Leonard Lance is the incumbent), NJ-11 (open) and NJ-3 (Rep. Tom MacArthur is the incumbent).
Nationally, Democrats hold a 7-point advantage in congressional preference, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. And their lead is 4 points, per Washington Post/ABC.
The Monmouth University poll was conducted April 6-10 of 623 registered voters, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.9 percentage points.
WASHINGTON — A new web ad from Democratic Florida gubernatorial hopeful Gwen Graham is keeping the focus on gun control in the aftermath of February's tragic Parkland shooting.
In the video, provided first to NBC News, Graham calls the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School "every parent's worst nightmare," visibly emotional as the mother of three talks about the tragedy that left 17 people dead.
“My heart breaks as a mom. That’s how this issue resonates with me, not as someone running for office, but as a mom that never wants any parent to face what those parents faced," she says, promising to be a steadfast advocate for gun control in the Sunshine State and to buck the National Rifle Association if elected governor this fall.
The campaign tells NBC it will put a paid push behind the video online, but did not detail the amount. The ad's release comes days before Florida Democratic hopefuls gather in Tampa for a debate Wednesday.
Graham is one in a crowded field of Democrats and Republicans vying to succeed current Florida Governor Rick Scott, who announced last week he'd challenge incumbent Senator Bill Nelson for his seat in November.
Gun control is likely to remain a central issue in Florida's upcoming elections this year. After the Parkland shooting, Governor Scott signed legislation into law that raised the age limit for would-be gun purchasers to 21 — riling the NRA — while also putting in place a provision that allows trained teachers to arm themselves in school.
Former Texas GOP Rep. Steve Stockman, who served two terms in Congress and launched a failed primary challenge in 2014 to Sen. John Cornyn, was found guilty Thursday on federal corruption charges.
A jury found Stockman guilty on 23 out of 24 charges, which included mail fraud, election law violations and money laundering.
Here's more, from the Texas Tribune:
The Clear Lake Republican was accused of funneling $1.25 million in charitable donations toward unrelated efforts, including campaign and personal expenses ranging from a new dishwasher to undercover surveillance of a perceived political rival.
Stockman’s attorneys have claimed that the pair of conservative mega-donors who gave him that money intended for it to serve as campaign contributions and gave the former lawmaker broad leeway for using it. Prosecutors argued that Stockman promised that money would go to specific purposes — including “educating” voters and renovating a conservative “Freedom House” for interns — and that the former lawmaker used his credibility to mislead donors.
Stockman is set be sentenced in August.
While it’s unclear which Wisconsin Republicans will run for outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat, one thing is clear...it won’t be former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
“Being a little separated from the daily political grind has been unbelievable, so the answer is no,” Priebus told WISN-Milwaukee radio host Jay Weber.
Preibus, a Wisconsinite from Ryan’s district and former head of the Republican National Party, left the White House last July after serving six months as chief of staff. He rejoined a law firm and told the radio host the timing “couldn’t be worse” for a potential run.
He did, however, keep the door open to a possible future run for office.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, and University of Wisconsin System Regent Bryan Steil are among the names being speculated about as potential candidates.
A new poll shows a statistical tie in the closely-watched 2018 Senate contest between Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley.
The poll from Mason-Dixon shows McCaskill with the support of 45 percent of voters, while Hawley has 44 percent, well within the poll's +/- 4 percentage point margin of error.
Hawley, the state's attorney general, remains somewhat unknown, with nearly one-in-five voters in the state not recognizing his name.
Independents in the bellwether state are about evenly split between the two candidates, with 42 percent backing McCaskill and 43 percent backing Hawley.
Donald Trump remains just above water in a state that voted for him in 2016 by nearly a 20 point margin. Forty-seven percent of voters in the state approve of his job performance, while 44 percent disapprove.
The telephone poll of 625 registered Missouri voters was conducted April 4-6.
Nearly half of Missouri voters, and 52 percent of women, disapprove of the job Gov. Eric Greitens is doing as he battles felony charges related to an extramarital affair, according to a Mason-Dixon poll released Wednesday.
Forty-eight percent of respondents said the Republican governor should resign.
Greitens has so far resisted calls to step down after admitting to an extramarital affair before his 2016 election. He was indicted in February on one count of felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking partially nude photos of the woman as a way to blackmail her if she told anyone about the affair. Greitens trial begins next month.
Greitens maintains a 63 percent approval rating among Republicans, while 79 percent of Democrats in the state disapprove of him.
The poll was conducted last week by phone calls with 625 registered Missouri voters who said they vote regularly in state elections.
House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision not to run for re-election, followed shortly after by an announcement from Florida Rep. Dennis Ross, brings the total number of House GOP retirements to 25.
That’s compared with only nine House Democrats who announced they will not seek another term.
Dozens more House GOP have resigned, announced runs for other offices or left for jobs in the Trump administration.
As our colleague Dante Chinni writes, it’s “the highest number of retirements for a party in power for decades, surpassing the numbers in the wave election years of 2010, 2006 and 1994.”
Bottom line: The map only continues to get more difficult for Republicans defending their congressional majority.
Ross cruised to re-election in 2016 in a district that has been solidly Republican. But keeping Ryan’s seat in the GOP’s column may be a bigger challenge, especially considering what a symbolic victory it would be for Dems to claim the outgoing speaker’s seat.
While Paul Ryan has been reliably reelected since he joined the House in 1998, Democrats had been optimistic that their prime candidate this year could unseat him. Ironworker and Army vet Randy Bryce (often referred to by his twitter moniker @Ironstache) is viewed as a good match for this industrial district. He's well-funded and well-organized, too; he raised $2.1 million this last quarter, outraising Ryan for the 3-month period and putting his total haul at about $4.75 million. Schoolteacher Cathy Myers is also running in the Democratic primary.
The DCCC recently put the race in their red-to-blue program, which directs resources to the country’s most competitive takeover opportunities for the party.
The district has been a competitive battleground.
- In 2008, Obama won it, 51 percent to 48 percent.
- In 2012, with Ryan on the ticket, Mitt Romney only won this district by five points, 52 percent to Obama’s 47 percent.
- In 2016, the margin for Trump was 10 points; 52 percent to Clinton’s 42 percent.
Republicans do have some time to find a Ryan replacement. The filing deadline in Wisconsin is June 1.
And they’ll have to find an alternative. Currently, the other significant Republican candidate who has filed to run in Ryan’s district is Paul Nehlen, who Ryan trounced in the 2016 primary. Nehlen, who’s been identified as a white nationalist, has been suspended from Twitter and disavowed by the Wisconsin Republican Party for anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric. You can read more about him here.
South Carolina's attorney general won't bring charges against a Republican congressman who displayed a loaded gun on a table at a campaign event last week.
Rep. Ralph Norman, who has served in Congress since winning a special election last year, said he took out the gun in front of constituents to demonstrate that guns are only dangerous in the hands of criminals.
"I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords," he said afterwards — a comment that drew ire from Mark Kelly, the husband of the former Arizona congresswoman who was shot at a campaign event in 2011.
Democrats argued that the action violated state law. But South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday that there was no "prosecutable offense."
"Some have complained about the Congressman's actions," the attorney general's office said in a statement. "However, our conclusion must be based upon the law and sound prosecutorial discretion."
Norman is now facing another reelection contest against four Democrats, including 2017 foe Archie Parnell.
Ohio Democrat Richard Cordray is hoping former President Barack Obama still resonates with voters in the Buckeye State.
The gubernatorial candidate is featuring Obama in his first television ad, using clips of the then president announcing his support for Cordray as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Obama won Ohio in both of his presidential campaigns and has been an issue in this year's Democratic gubernatorial primary. Cordray’s top Democratic opponent, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was one of Obama's strongest critics on the left, even calling his approval of airstrikes in Libya an impeachable offense in 2011.
The ad, released almost exactly one month before Ohio's May 8 primary, will air statewide.