Poll: Democrats hold 19-point lead on the generic ballot in New Jersey

A new Monmouth University poll shows Democrats leading Republicans by 19 points on the generic ballot in New Jersey, suggesting that Democrats are potentially poised for multiple congressional pickups in the Garden State.

According to the poll, 54 percent of voters in New Jersey say they’ll back the Democratic candidate in their district, versus 35 percent who will vote for the Republican candidate. And in the five House seats currently held by Republicans in the state, voter preference is 46 percent for Republicans, 44 percent for Democrats.

The Cook Political Report identifies four GOP-held House seats in New Jersey as competitive – NJ-2 (open), NJ-7 (Rep. Leonard Lance is the incumbent), NJ-11 (open) and NJ-3 (Rep. Tom MacArthur is the incumbent).

Nationally, Democrats hold a 7-point advantage in congressional preference, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. And their lead is 4 points, per Washington Post/ABC.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted April 6-10 of 623 registered voters, and it has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.9 percentage points.