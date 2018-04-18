Poll finds risks for Democrats toying with impeachment promise

As Democratic candidates for Congress in swing districts weigh how to talk about President Donald Trump in their campaigns, a new poll shows that they might want to hold off on using the "I" word.

The poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist shows that 47 percent of registered voters say they would definitely vote against a candidate for Congress who proposed impeaching Trump, compared to 42 percent who said they would definitely vote for that candidate. One in ten voters were unsure.

While Democrats and Republicans remained mostly in their partisan corners, with 70 percent of Democrats saying they would definitely vote for a candidate who favored impeachment and 84 percent of Republicans saying they'd do the opposite, independents were opposed to supporting a pro-impeachment candidate, 47 percent to 42 percent.

That finding comes even as independents say they have an unfavorable view of Trump overall by almost a 2-1 margin.