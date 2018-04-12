Poll: McCaskill, Hawley in statistical tie in MO-SEN

A new poll shows a statistical tie in the closely-watched 2018 Senate contest between Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Josh Hawley.

The poll from Mason-Dixon shows McCaskill with the support of 45 percent of voters, while Hawley has 44 percent, well within the poll's +/- 4 percentage point margin of error.

Hawley, the state's attorney general, remains somewhat unknown, with nearly one-in-five voters in the state not recognizing his name.

Independents in the bellwether state are about evenly split between the two candidates, with 42 percent backing McCaskill and 43 percent backing Hawley.

Donald Trump remains just above water in a state that voted for him in 2016 by nearly a 20 point margin. Forty-seven percent of voters in the state approve of his job performance, while 44 percent disapprove.

The telephone poll of 625 registered Missouri voters was conducted April 4-6.