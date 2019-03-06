Poll: More Democratic voters view themselves toward the middle

Democratic voters might not be as liberal as political pundits and Twitter users might think.

That’s the finding from an online RealClearPolitics poll – conducted by RealClear Opinion Research – which shows that a majority of Democratic primary voters rate themselves in the middle.

When asked where they fall on an ideological scale of zero to 100 – with zero being strongly progressive and 100 being strongly conservative – only 22 percent of Democratic voters listed themselves as very liberal (0-19).

That’s compared with 50 percent of Republican primary voters who rated themselves as very conservative (80-100).

Another way to look at this: 38 percent of Democratic voters rated themselves in the middle (40-59), far more than the 18 percent of Republican voters who did the same.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed a similar result, with a combined 54 percent of Democratic primary voters identifying as moderates or conservatives, versus 43 percent who said they are liberal.