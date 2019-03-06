Feedback

Poll: More Democratic voters view themselves toward the middle

Democratic voters might not be as liberal as political pundits and Twitter users might think.

That’s the finding from an online RealClearPolitics poll – conducted by RealClear Opinion Research – which shows that a majority of Democratic primary voters rate themselves in the middle.

When asked where they fall on an ideological scale of zero to 100 – with zero being strongly progressive and 100 being strongly conservative – only 22 percent of Democratic voters listed themselves as very liberal (0-19).

That’s compared with 50 percent of Republican primary voters who rated themselves as very conservative (80-100).

Another way to look at this: 38 percent of Democratic voters rated themselves in the middle (40-59), far more than the 18 percent of Republican voters who did the same.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed a similar result, with a combined 54 percent of Democratic primary voters identifying as moderates or conservatives, versus 43 percent who said they are liberal.  

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Kyle Stewart

Poll: More Democratic voters view themselves toward the middle

Democratic voters might not be as liberal as political pundits and Twitter users might think.

That’s the finding from an online RealClearPolitics poll – conducted by RealClear Opinion Research – which shows that a majority of Democratic primary voters rate themselves in the middle.

When asked where they fall on an ideological scale of zero to 100 – with zero being strongly progressive and 100 being strongly conservative – only 22 percent of Democratic voters listed themselves as very liberal (0-19).

That’s compared with 50 percent of Republican primary voters who rated themselves as very conservative (80-100).

Another way to look at this: 38 percent of Democratic voters rated themselves in the middle (40-59), far more than the 18 percent of Republican voters who did the same.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed a similar result, with a combined 54 percent of Democratic primary voters identifying as moderates or conservatives, versus 43 percent who said they are liberal.  

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

DNC says no to primary debate with Fox News

The Democratic National Committee will not sanction a presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News, the party announced Wednesday, arguing that there's an "inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News." 

Read more from NBC News here

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 rundown: Biden nabs a top staffer

What's that sound you hear? It might just be former Vice President Joe Biden ramping up for a presidential race. 

The 2020 Democratic primary field is all waiting on Biden, who would instantly jump in as a favorite considering he's already leading virtually all polling. 

And as we continue to read the tea leaves from his various public comments, Politico is reporting that Biden's nascent campaign has hired Cristóbal Alex from his post leading the Latino Victory Fund for a yet unspecified role in a possible campaign. 

That's not all that's been going on in the world of 2020 politics. Read on for more stories from the trail. 

  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he's raised more than $1 million in the first two days since announcing his campaign. For comparison, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's camp says he raised $1 million in the first 72 hours; Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours; Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours; and Bernie Sanders raised $6 million in his first day as a presidential candidate. 
  • Montana Gov. Steve Bullock swung through Iowa on Monday as he considers his presidential bid, answering "I don't know" when asked if Vice President Penec is a "decent" guy, adding “I fundamentally disagree with the policies that he’s putting forward and the way that he governs.” He also reiterated the idea that his decision on whether to run has "nothing to do with other candidates."
  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has signed a loyalty pledge to the Democratic Party as part of his presidential bid, swearing that he is a member of the party and is "faithful to the interests, welfare and success of the Democratic Party." But as NBC's Mark Murray points out, Sanders promised to run as a Democrat in future elections when he filed to run in the party's New Hampshire primary. But he ran for reelection to the Senate in 2018 as an independent. 

UPDATED: This post was updated to include more context from Bullock's comments in Iowa. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Michael Bloomberg will not run for president

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Tuesday that he will not run for president, arguing that while he believes he could defeat President Trump, he's "clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field."

Bloomberg revealed his decision in an op-ed in his eponymous news outlet, where he said he'd instead double down on his efforts to combat climate change. 

The path to the Democratic nomination was always going to be difficult for Bloomberg, one of the handful of moderate politicians jostling for room. And while the billionaire would have had no problem funding a serious campaign, he would enter the race with a far lower favorable rating than the leading moderate, Vice President Joe Biden, whose possible bid is looming large over the field. 

Read more from NBC News  on the decision here. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Forty five percent of voters believe Trump has broken the law as president

Forty-five percent of registered voters believe President Trump has committed crimes while in office, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday shows, while 43 percent believe he has not broken the law as president. 

Unsurprisingly, there’s a stark partisan split inside those numbers. 

Three-quarters of Democrats say they believe Trump has committed a crime as president, while just 12 percent of Republicans share that view. Majorities of women, voters between 18-34 years of age and black voters all think Trump committed a crimes since his inauguration. 

A plurality of independents, 46 percent, also believe Trump has broken the law while president. 

There's far less debate over his conduct before he took office.

Sixty-four percent of registered voters — including majorities of Democrats, independents, men, women, college educated voters, non-college educated voters, white voters, black voters and Hispanic voters — say they believe he committed crimes before he became president. 

Quinnipiac's poll was conducted after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's public congressional testimony last week, where he doubled down on his accusation that Trump directed him to secretly cover up an alleged affair by paying off porn actress Stormy Daniels and not disclosing it as a campaign contribution. 

The poll also shows that a plurality of voters approved of how Democrats handled Cohen's testimony, while just one-quarter of voters approved of Republicans during the hearing. A majority of voters say they're more likely to believe Cohen over Trump in general. 

Quinnipiac polled 1,120 self-identified registered voters between March 1 and Mach 3 by telephone and the poll has a margin of error of 3.4 percent. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

For Our Future budgeting $80 mil to help progressives in 2020

For Our Future, a progressive group backed primarily by labor unions and Tom Steyer's environmental organization, expects to spend at least $80 million on a voter mobilization program that targets at least seven key swing states. 

Justin Myers, the group's CEO, told NBC News on Tuesday that the budget will go toward funding a program that includes field organizers, strategists, communications, digital ads, text messaging and more tools across target states.

The group is locked in on continuing its operations in the seven states where it invested last cycle—Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin—with "conversations ongoing" as to whether to expand its reach this cycle. 

"If you actually engage people the right way—not just talking to someone about candidate X or Y, but talking to them about issues that matter to their community and you are in their community constantly using an authentic messenger...you are going to build a really good relationship with that voter and you'll have an increased likelihood of turning that voter out," Myers said. 

"Progressives do have a real message that folks will gravitate toward if it is actually told."

Myers added that much of the group's work is informed by its door-knock program—it knocked on 9 million doors during the 2018 cycle, leading to 1.5 million in-person conversations that helped the organization create a feedback loop to inform how it targets voters to turn out.  

After it's finished staffing up for the cycle, For Our Future expects to have more 4,000 staff spread across those states, all focusing on candidates up and down the ballot as well as on ballot questions.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Merkley won't run for president

Yesterday, we brought you the rare case of a Democrat deciding not to run for president in 2020—former Attorney General Eric Holder. 

Today, you can add another Democrat to that list—Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Merkley had been flirting with a bid for months, but he announced Tuesday that he'll instead run for reelection to the Senate again because he believes he can be more effective there. 

Read more on Merkley's decision in this new story from NBC's Mark Memoli, who sat down for a 45-minute interview with Merkley Monday night. And catch up on more from the 2020 trail below. 

  • In case it hasn't been made abundantly clear, Hillary Clinton told News 12 Long Island that she is not running for president in 2020 but will continue "speaking out." 
  • Lawmakers in Washington state have agreed to move up its presidential primaries to March 10, 2020, sending that legislation to Gov. Jay Inslee (a 2020 candidate himself) for his signature. 
  • Speaking of Inslee, he's raised more than $1 million in the first 72 hours of his presidential campaign, he said Monday on MSNBC. By comparison, Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours, Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million in her first 24 hours and Bernie Sanders raised $6 million in his first day as a presidential candidate. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Pro-Inslee super PAC up on the air in Iowa

Act Now on Climate, a Super PAC backing new Dem 2020 entrant Jay Inslee, is on the air with a new television ad in Iowa, where Inslee is campaigning today. 

The new spot praises Inslee as "a governor who transformed his state into a clean-energy leader with a bold vision for our future," quoting Inslee talking about the threat posed by climate change. 

Act Now on Climate is run by the former political director of the Democratic Governors Association, which Inslee chaired last cycle. Advertising Analytics, a group that monitors political and consumer spending, says the ad buy is for $111,000 so far in the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines markets. 

Super PACs are a contentious issue in the 2020 Democratic field, with many of the already-announced candidates coming out against them. Yesterday on Twitter, Elizabeth Warren laid out her "campaign finance rules for the Democratic primary" which includes "no asking billionaires to start a super PAC" and her challenge to "every other candidate to do the same."

During an interview last week with NBC News, Inslee defended super PAC involvement in his bid by arguing that his allies are helping to shed light on the threat of climate change. 

"I'm just commenting on my own campaign. That's the only one I control. Look, if there are people who want to promote climate change and build a clean energy -- industries across the country, I can hardly be against that," he said. 

"I'm not going to speak against those people who are fighting climate change."

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

New date set for North Carolina House race after election fraud allegations

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has decided on dates for a new primary and general election for the state's 9th congressional district after absentee ballot fraud allegations roiled the race last year. 

The new primary election will be held on May 14, with a general election set for Sept. 10. If a run-off is needed to decide the primary (if no candidate wins at least 30 percent of the vote), that runoff would be held on Sept. 10 with the general election on Nov. 5. 

These new dates were passed during a board meeting on Monday by a unanimous vote.

The state board called for a new election last month after an investigation into allegations that a political operative who worked for Republican candidate Mark Harris was conducting absentee ballot fraud. The operative has since been indicted for the alleged scheme

Harris, who appeared to have won the election before the allegations were levied, has already announced he will not run in the new election because of health issues. Democrat Dan McCready will run. 

Ahead of the primary, state election board staff will head down to Bladen County, the site of some of the alleged fraud, to educate voters about absentee ballot procedure and how to vote by mail.

—Ben Kamisar contributed

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Eric Holder will not run for president

While it may seem that every Democrat in America is running for president or considering a bid, former Attorney General Eric Holder is bucking the trend. 

In a new op-ed in the Washington Post (published the same morning former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced his presidential bid), Holder said that he'll skip a bid for president and instead redouble his efforts with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. 

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts," he wrote. 

Catch the full op-ed here, and read on for more from the 2020 trail. 

  • NBC News' Benjy Sarlin lays out how the 2020 Democratic primary includes a candidate with an ambitious plan for every stage of life—including universal child care, free pre-K, paid family leave, an early Medicare buy-in, and expanding Social Security. 
  • The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll looks at the traits that Democratic primary voters are most enthusiastic about or comfortable with in a potential presidential nominee. 
  • Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash, who has criticized President Trump over his controversial national emergency declaration, didn't rule out a libertarian presidential bid during a Sunday interview on CNN.
  • Politico has a deep dive into the questions surrounding former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's political ideology amid his possible presidential bid. 
  • Former President Clinton is still on the call list for some Democratic presidential hopefuls—including Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, according to the Associated Press. But he hasn't yet had a formal meeting with any of the party's top candidates, or any female candidates, a reality that may be indicative of his station in the party. 
advertisement