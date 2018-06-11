Feedback

Poll: OH-12 doesn’t look like a repeat of PA-18 — at least for now

The next competitive special election takes place on Aug. 7, when Republican Troy Balderson takes on Democrat Danny O’Connor in the race to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.

And according to a new Monmouth University poll, this OH-12 special doesn’t look like a replay of this year’s earlier PA-18 race, in which Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly won in a district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points. At least not yet.

Per the poll, Balderson leads O’Connor among all potential voters (43 percent to 33 percent), in a typical midterm turnout of likely voters (48 percent to 39 percent) and in a Dem surge of likely voters (46 percent to 39 percent).

Trump won OH-12 by 11 points in 2016, 52 percent to 41 percent.

While reading the primary-vote tea leaves is imperfect, it’s worth noting that about 150,000 fewer Democrats than Republicans participated in Ohio’s competitive gubernatorial primaries in May, suggesting that Ohio might be a harder state for Democrats in 2018 than in other places. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Lauren Egan

Teachers in Trump Country aren’t happy. What could that mean for midterms?

West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, North Carolina.

What do they have in common?

Each of these states voted for Trump in 2016. And, recently, each has been roiled by some of the most sustained labor activism in decades.

Led by teachers in right-to-work states, the protests have energized voters and challenged sitting governors. This activism has drawn national attention to Republican-held state legislatures that have failed to boost teacher pay to keep up with cost of living. Many of these red states have cut taxes and shrunk budgets instead.

According to Jim Testerman from the National Education Association, “people notice the impact of divestment in education, especially at a time when we just passed tax cuts for top earners.”

And the labor activism is popular, says Testerman.

A recent online New York Times/SurveyMonkey poll found that 71 percent of adults believe teacher pay is too low, and two thirds (including a majority of Republicans) say they would support increasing teacher pay even if it means higher taxes.

So what does this mean for the midterms?

Such labor activism could help drive Democratic turnout, especially if protests ramp back up at the start of the next school year. More importantly, such frustration with the status quo might rebound against the party in power.  This could spell trouble for Republicans in states — like Arizona and West Virginia — with crucial 2018 races. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Inside the numbers: Election interest data shows Democrats have work to do

Our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll had plenty of numbers to cheer Democrats up, including a 10-point advantage on the generic ballot and a 16-point cushion over GOP voters when it comes to having a high level of interest in the November election. 

But there may also be a few warning signs that some parts of the Democratic coalition as a whole aren't as fired up about midterms as the national narrative might suggest — at least not yet. 

While Democrats, and particularly Democratic women, are among the groups most likely to express high interest in the election, seniors remain the most likely group to say they're extremely focused on the outcome. Sixty-seven percent of seniors rate their interest in the midterms at the highest level — comparable to levels of interest from older voters in the 2010 and 2014 cycles that saw Republicans regaining control of Congress. 

But the youngest voters in the country, at least so far, aren't showing the levels of engagement seen in the last Democratic wave. Just 30 percent of voters under 35 rank their interest in the midterms at either a nine or a 10 out of 10. That's compared to 39 percent who said the same in October 2006, the last time a Democratic wave swept the nation in a midterm year. 

And despite the publicity focused on Donald Trump's immigration policy, Latino voters are significantly less engaged now than they were during the 2006 election as well. Just 43 percent of Latino voters say they have high interest in the election, compared to 62 percent who said the same before the 2006 election. 

Comparing June data now to October numbers in 2010 may be a bit uncharitable, with almost five months left to go for both parties to motivate their constituencies. And Democrats can be encouraged at high levels of engagement from college-educated whites, a swathe of high-propensity voters who have largely recoiled from Trumpism.

But it's still evidence that — despite numbers that look hopeful for Democrats overall — they still have a ways to go to motivate their voters, particularly those who seldom come out to vote in midterm years. 

 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Poll: OH-12 doesn’t look like a repeat of PA-18 — at least for now

The next competitive special election takes place on Aug. 7, when Republican Troy Balderson takes on Democrat Danny O’Connor in the race to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.

And according to a new Monmouth University poll, this OH-12 special doesn’t look like a replay of this year’s earlier PA-18 race, in which Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly won in a district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points. At least not yet.

Per the poll, Balderson leads O’Connor among all potential voters (43 percent to 33 percent), in a typical midterm turnout of likely voters (48 percent to 39 percent) and in a Dem surge of likely voters (46 percent to 39 percent).

Trump won OH-12 by 11 points in 2016, 52 percent to 41 percent.

While reading the primary-vote tea leaves is imperfect, it’s worth noting that about 150,000 fewer Democrats than Republicans participated in Ohio’s competitive gubernatorial primaries in May, suggesting that Ohio might be a harder state for Democrats in 2018 than in other places. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Tomorrow is another primary day. Here's what to watch.

Tomorrow’s primaries on June 12 — in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Virginia — won’t receive the national attention that last week’s races did. But there are some interesting contests to put on your radar screen:

Maine Governor

There are crowded Dem and GOP fields vying to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Paul LePage, with the leading Democrats being state Attorney General Janet Mills and former congressional candidate and combat veteran Adam Cote. And the top Republicans are businessman Shawn Moody and state Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason. The general election is one of the Dems’ top gubernatorial pickup opportunities.

But there’s an inresting twist to these primaries: Maine is using ranked-choice balloting to determine who wins, and here’s how that system works: “[A] winner is only declared if a majority picks a candidate as their first choice. If not, the candidate with the lowest number of first-place votes is eliminated and second-place votes for that candidate are reallocated. The process is repeated until someone wins a majority,” the Bangor Daily News writes.

 

Nevada Governor

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval also is term limited, and the Democrats who are running to replace him are Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak (who’s endorsed by Harry Reid) and Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani (who’s backed by EMILY’s List and Hillary Clinton). The frontrunner on the GOP side is state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

 

North Dakota Senate

Democrat Heidi Heitkamp and Republican Kevin Cramer face only nominal opposition in their primaries for U.S. Senate. But it will be interesting to compare the number of primary votes they receive for what will be one of the most competitive general elections of 2018.

 

South Carolina Governor, SC-1 and SC-5

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster — one of Donald Trump’s early endorsers — is receiving a primary from former state health director Catherine Templeton and businessman John Warren. If no one top 50 percent of the vote, the race heads to a June 26 runoff, which seems likely. State Rep. James Smith is the favorite on the Dem side.

Another competitive race involving a GOP opponent is the primary challenge that Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., is getting from state Rep. Katie Arrington, who has campaigned against Sanford for being disloyal to Trump. As we saw last week in Alabama with Martha Roby, will another Republican member of Congress who’s been critical of Trump get forced into a runoff? Or even lose?

And in SC-5, Democrat Archie Parnell — who narrowly lost in a special congressional election last year to current Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. — is again running for the seat, but he faces the revelation that he abused his ex-wife in 1973. Other Democrats are running against Parnell.

 

Virginia Senate and VA-10

Controversial Corey Stewart (who campaigned on Confederate monuments in 2017), controversial EW Jackson (who was the Republican nominee for Lt. Gov. in 2013) and state Rep. Nick Freitas are competing in the GOP race for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

And in the Dem race to take on Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va. — one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents this cycle — the top candidates are state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, former state Department official Alison Friedman and Iraq/Afghanistan war vet Dan Helmer.

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Mark Sanford ups ad game in primary that's all about Trump

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford salvaged his political career after an embarrassing sex scandal, but he may have to pull out another impressive save Tuesday as he faces down a surprisingly competitive GOP primary.

Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina who faced national ridicule when he claimed to be “hiking the Appalachian Trail” after a disappearance related to an extramarital affair, returned to politics in the state’s First Congressional District in 2012.  He faced a formidable primary challenge in 2014 but managed to win without much campaign spending.

But in his race now against state Rep. Katie Arrington, Sanford is opening his wallet for a last minute ad buy — a sure sign of worry about the close contest. And the reason for the Republican-on-Republican conflict in this reliably GOP district? It's all about Donald Trump. 

Ad-buying tracker Advertising Analytics now reports that Sanford has placed almost $350k on the airwaves in recent weeks, compared to about $280k for Arrington.

Sanford’s recent ads push back at Arrington’s criticism that the former governor hasn’t been sufficiently loyal to the president. (Sanford has, for example, called the president’s steel and aluminum tariffs “an experiment with stupidity,” and he has suggested that Trump’s rhetoric has been divisive and bad for the country. ) In a recent ad, Arrington suggests that “it’s time for a conservative who will work with President Trump, not against him.”

In one of his TV commercials, Sanford tells viewers, "Overwhelmingly, I've voted with the president, and a long list of independent scorekeepers will tell you so."

In another ad, he's voiced support for Trump’s signature immigration proposal, saying "I've supported efforts to secure the border and build a wall."

Meanwhile, Arrington also hasn't been shy about reminding voters of the scandal that nearly toppled Sanford's career. "Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us," she says in another ad. "Bless his heart, but it's time for Mark Sanford to take a hike. For real this time." 

Ali Vitali

Braun up with first general election ad in IN-SEN

Indiana GOP Senate nominee Mike Braun is up with his first TV ad of the general election, hitting familiar themes about his outsider status and background as a businessman. 

Braun faces vulnerable Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly in November. 

Watch the ad below. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Where health care, jobs and gun issue voters stand on the midterms

For all the attention paid in Washington to the churn of daily controversies from the White House, American voters say that health care and the economy remain their top issues heading into the November midterms, according to a new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal. 

Nearly four-in-ten voters (38 percent) call health care either their first or second most important issue when it comes to deciding their midterm vote. What's more, among that group, Democrats have a dramatic advantage, with 67 percent of health care voters saying they'd prefer to see Democrats in control in Washington after the midterms, compared with 21 percent who would prefer that the GOP remain in charge. 

On the economy, Republicans appear to have the upper hand. Of the 37 percent of voters who say the economy is one of their top issues, 51 percent prefer GOP control of Congress, versus 38 percent who favor Democrats. 

But perhaps most striking is the interest in guns as a campaign issue.

About a quarter of voters say that the issue of guns is a major factor in their midterm vote. But despite conventional wisdom in the past that guns were mainly an animating issue for pro-gun-rights Republicans, Democrats have an advantage in this group now, with 58 percent favoring Democratic control of Congress compared with 33 percent who'd like to see Republicans in the majority. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

So, how much did all those TV ads in California get the candidates?

Antonio Villaraigosa’s failure to finish in the top two in yesterday’s California primary was a particularly jarring defeat given the amount of money that he and his political allies spent on the campaign.

Altogether, he and the charter-school-backing outside group that supported him dished out more than $19 million on TV ads, according to ad-buying trackers Advertising Analytics.

With his disappointing distant third-place finish, that means that each vote for Villairagosa cost more than $36 in TV ad dollars.

Compare that to first place finisher Gavin Newsom, who also spent a pretty penny on the airwaves but still clocked in at just more than $11 per vote.

That’s less than state treasurer John Chiang, who spent more than $5 million on the air for about 362,000 votes, turning in a $14 price tag for each supporter.

And, of course, there’s second place winner John Cox, who easily cruised to the top two despite only about $1.7 million in TV ads between his own campaign and outside groups.  The cost in TV ads for each Cox voter? Just $1.65. 

Emma Barnett

How does Bob Menendez’s primary performance compare to the past?

Democratic incumbent Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, received just 62 percent of the votes last night in New Jersey’s Senate primary.

Menendez has served since 2006 but faced a long-running criminal corruption probe before charges were dropped earlier this year. He faced what was assumed to be a nominal challenge by Lisa McCormick, a virtually unknown community newspaper publisher. McCormick did not report raising any money in the race, according to FEC reports.

The only other time Menendez has faced a primary challenger for his seat was back when he first ran for a full term in 2006 against James D. Kelly, when he received 84 percent of the votes. (Menendez was appointed to the seat earlier that year.) 

While Menendez is now free of corruption charges, it is difficult to ignore a potential correlation between the controversy and the tepid support from primary voters now. With a race this close, a stronger Democratic challenger might have been able to beat Menendez.

Menendez faces pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin in the November general election. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

An election result you may have missed: Dems celebrate another state legislative flip

After a busy primary night, here's one result that you may have missed — and it's got Democrats fired up. 

Democrats flipped their 42nd state legislative seat last night in Missouri, with Democrat Lauren Arthur beating Republican Kevin Corlew by nearly 20 points in a state Senate district that Trump won by five points in 2016.

The flip in the Kansas City suburbs is a dramatic reversal and a first big test of party strength less than a week after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation. 

Arthur will be the first Democrat to hold the seat in more than a decade. 

Here's more on the race, from the Kansas City Star.

advertisement

Top stories

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Domestic or gang violence is not grounds for asylum, Sessions rules Domestic or gang violence is not grounds for asylum, Sessions rules Domestic or gang violence is not grounds for asylum, Sessions rules

Sessions: Domestic, gang violence not grounds for asylum

Politics News

After Ohio's Supreme Court win, voting rights advocates fear more aggressive purges

After Ohio's Supreme Court win, voting rights advocates fear more purges

Donald Trump
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is designed for gamers with limited mobility
Video

Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is designed for gamers with limited mobility

Tech
Bernie Sanders was right, and Democrats are running on his message. But will the party listen?
Opinion

Bernie was right. But will the Democratic party listen?

Opinion
advertisement
California high school valedictorian has speech cut off for talking about sexual assault California high school valedictorian has speech cut off for talking about sexual assault California high school valedictorian has speech cut off for talking about sexual assault California high school valedictorian has speech cut off for talking about sexual assault

High school valedictorian has mic cut during speech about sexual assault

NBC Bay Area
New York City housing authority lied about squalid conditions for years, feds say

NYC housing authority lied about squalid conditions for years, feds say

U.S. news
Tariffs on sugar, shoes mean higher costs for consumers

Tariffs on sugar, shoes mean higher costs for consumers

Economy
If Democrats can win here, they're on the way to a wave

If Democrats can win here, they're on the way to a wave

Politics News
Red Cross seeks more blood with #MissingType campaign

Missing letters bring attention to Red Cross need for more blood

Health news
Why scientists are teaching this burly robot to hug

Why scientists are teaching this burly robot to hug

Science News
The budgeting trick that prioritizes happiness

Want to have a better summer? Try a 'happiness budget'

Personal Finance
Two brothers fled Syria. Now Trump's travel ban separates them.
Video

Two brothers fled Syria. Now Trump's travel ban separates them.

World
Rural communities see big returns with broadband access, but roadblocks persist

Rural broadband access could have huge returns, but roadblocks persist

U.S. news