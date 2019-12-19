Poll tells tale of two different Democratic parties It’s become a tale of two very different Democratic Parties: the Washington Democrats who are fighting President Trump through impeachment, and the 2020 presidential Democrats who rarely bring up impeachment on the campaign trail or at debates unless asked about it. And the most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll underscores this Democratic divide. In the poll, 45 percent of Democratic primary voters say the party’s main focus right now should be making the case that Trump should be removed from office, versus 46 percent who say the focus right now should be on defeating Trump at the ballot box next November. The impeachment-first Democrats disproportionately consist of African Americans, seniors and women without college degrees. And Joe Biden is the top presidential choice for many of these voters. The focus-on-November Democrats, on the other hand, are disproportionately white and younger voters, and their presidential preference is essentially tied among Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. In some ways, this Democratic divide isn’t too surprising, with candidates like Biden believing that Trump is the existential threat to the country. “Folks, let me tell you something, the single most important thing we have to accomplish, the single most important thing we have to accomplish is defeat Donald Trump,” Biden said in May at his kickoff rally in Philadelphia. Sanders and Warren, on the other hand, believe the current economic and political system — not Trump — is the existential threat. "I'm running for president to take on a corrupt system and get our economy working for everyone. I'm serious about delivering real change — and a lot of powerful people know it," Warren said in a speech last week. Share this -







Warren’s 3-word-answer gets applause Warren was asked about economic projections that predict that the massive tax increases she has proposed to fund her proposed agenda are likely to stifle economic growth. “They’re just wrong,” she replied, prompting applause. Share this -







First question was on impeachment. Here’s how the candidates responded. The opening question was how will the candidates convince voters to favor impeachment. Biden said that the impeachment articles were a “constitutional necessity” and that it’s up to the Senate to move forward with a fair trial, but “my job is to make the case why he doesn't deserve another four years.” Sanders said that in the “coming weeks and months” he will make the case to voters that President Trump sold out working-class voters through his politics and is corrupt. Warren said the impeachment was a “constitutional moment” and that she will draw the sharpest distinction between Trump’s corruption and her policies. Klobuchar argued that the way to move public opinion is to get key impeachment witnesses to testify in the Senate trial. Buttigieg said Trump “left the House with no choice” and that it’s time to move past cynicism and its beyond public opinion and about focusing on policies that improve the working class Steyer, who started ads calling for Trump’s impeachment two years ago, said that it’s also about getting key administration officials to testify. Yang argued that impeachment should not be the focus but understanding what got Trump elected in the first place and offering policies that can win voters over and beat Trump in the general election. Share this -







Warren puts down a marker for her line of attack In answer to the opening question about impeachment, Warren set down a marker for how she's going after not only Trump but Buttigieg and Biden, too. She accused Trump of breaking his promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington, instead doing "everything he can" for the "wealthy" and "well connected." "We need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction" between Trump and clean government, she said. Close observers know she's taken Biden and Buttigieg to task for raising money at fundraising events hosted by wealthy donors and cast herself as unburdened by ties to corporate interests. That's the ground she wants to fight on — "who can draw the sharpest distinction" — in this debate and on the campaign trail. But don't expect Biden and Buttigieg to cede it. If she hits them more directly, they're likely to point to the legal work she did for big companies and the fundraising she did prior to her presidential campaign. Share this -







A disagreement on USMCA The senators on stage were asked if they’ll vote to support the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — a top priority for Trump and which the Democratic-controlled House passed earlier Thursday. Sanders said he wouldn’t, saying that it was only a “modest improvement over what we have right now” and slammed it as a deal that was “not going to stop outsourcing.” Klobuchar, on the other hand, said she will vote for it. “I believe we have a change with this agreement,” she said, comparing it to NAFTA. Share this -







Yang tries to get in an early word — and gets applause Andrew Yang and his supporters have complained that he’s often overlooked in the debates. On the first question about why the country is so divided on impeachment and how the candidates would heal the division, he tried to jump in — even appearing to clap at moderator Judy Woodruff a couple times. But in a bit of confusion over who is being called on to answer, Steyer was allowed to go first. Yang then got his chance and takes aim at the media and pointed out the loss of manufacturing jobs in the middle of the country. “We have to stop being obsessed over impeachment, which unfortunately strikes many Americans like a ballgame where you know what the score is going to be and start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place,” Yang said. Share this -







The candidates take the debate stage Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer await the start of the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on Dec. 19, 2019 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama / Getty Images Share this -







Andrew Yang and Donald Glover host pop-up shop The Yang Gang recently added the support of actor and musician Donald Glover, who hosted a pop-up event with the candidate in Los Angeles on Thursday. A variety of items were for sale with Yang campaign references, including limited-edition sweatshirts signed by Yang and Glover that sold for $1,000 each, according to NBC’s Priscilla Thompson. Money raised with the sales are going to Yang’s campaign. Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019 Share this -





