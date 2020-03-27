Pompeo announces $274 million in emergency humanitarian funding
Secretary Mike Pompeo announced Thursday evening that the U.S. has made nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding available to assist in fighting the global coronavirus outbreak.
I am pleased to announce the U.S. has made available nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding. Our leadership in the #coronavirus response is another example of how America continues to be the world’s greatest humanitarians.
“Today’s $274 million will provide resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries to better combat the pandemic and enable the UN High Commissioner on Refugees to assist some of the world’s most vulnerable populations,” the statement said.
These new pledges include nearly $100 million in emergency health assistance, Pompeo announced, saying that “the American people continue to lead in responding to this pandemic.”
There are now more than 500,000 recorded cases of coronavirus around the world.
Share this -
8m ago / 12:29 PM UTC
A police officer chases street vendors in Kampala, Uganda
Trump says NY doesn't need 30,000 ventilators as Cuomo claimed
President Donald Trump on Thursday night questioned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's claim that his state needs 30,000 ventilators to treat patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
"I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity’s show. “You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they'll have two ventilators. Now all of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'"
Earlier this week, Cuomo said that New York needed 30,000 ventilators to help keep patients who've suffered from severe cases of COVID-19 alive.
During the interview, Trump also criticized Michigan's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, saying that he's having a problem with her.
"I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help," Whitmer responded on Twitter. "We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it."
Share this -
36m ago / 12:01 PM UTC
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced in a tweet Friday morning.
Global coronavirus cases top 500,000 as U.S. passes China
The United States is leading the world in the number of coronavirus cases as of Friday with 85,707 people sick, according to tracking by NBC News — a toll that surpasses the caseload in China where the pandemic ignited in December.
The number of deaths has also risen to 1,268, with New York being the worst hit, accounting for 433 of those killed by COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases worldwide has soared to 533,416 with the death toll reaching 24,082 as of 4:15 am ET, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
France's Macron says he and Trump are preparing coronavirus initiative
French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted late Thursday that he had a "very good discussion" with President Donald Trump, and that they "are preparing with other countries a new strong initiative in the coming days."
The tweet didn't give further details on the initiative.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned residents Friday that "we are settling in a crisis that will hold." He added that the epidemic will soon hit Paris and the surrounding region.
France's initial 15-day lockdown period is set to end Saturday. Philippe said he would hold a press conference Saturday to announce the country's strategy and plans going forward. The president of the French Hospital Federation warned that some Paris hospitals would soon reach capacity, and called for the transfer of patients to less affected regions.
Very good discussion with @realDonaldTrump. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we are preparing with other countries a new strong initiative in the coming days.
At least 44 health workers in Italy have died from coronavirus
At least 44 health workers in Italy have died of the coronavirus as of Friday and the number is rising rapidly, according to the Italian Federation of Doctors.
The huge number of infections — now over 80,000 across the country — has overwhelmed hospitals particularly in the region of Lombardy. More than 8,000 people have died in Italy.
Health workers across the country have taken selfies of their faces, bruised from constantly wearing the personal protective equipment they need to protect themselves.
Share this -
Reuters and Isobel van Hagen
2h ago / 10:13 AM UTC
Britons coughing at emergency workers could face jail
Anyone claiming to have coronavirus who deliberately coughs at emergency workers faces being jailed for two years, Britain’s Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said on Thursday.
Hill said he was “appalled” there had been reports in recent days of people deliberately coughing in the faces of police, other emergency workers and shop staff by people claiming to have COVID-19 infections. Those responsible could face charges of common assault he said.
On Friday, the London Metropolitan Police Service called on retired officers — as well as those nearing retirement — to consider returning to or staying on the force, as the city tries to cope with the virus outbreak.
The British government announced a three-week lockdown on Monday, as the virus infected more than 11,000 people in the country as of Friday.
Along with the applause, buildings across the country were lit up with blue lights in tribute to those working within the NHS and emergency services. One paramedic team was driving their ambulance down a residential street at the time of the applause, and flashed their lights in appreciation, while in Yeovil Hospital ICU doctors took time to applaud their colleagues.
The British government announced a three-week lockdown on Monday intended to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 11,000 people and killed 578.