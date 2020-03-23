Pompeo: Iran supreme leader's 'fabrications' about coronavirus put lives at risk Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s "fabrications" about the coronavirus are dangerous and put the lives of Iranians and people around the world at greater risk, the U.S. State Department said Monday. The comment came after Khamenei characterized the U.S. offer to help Iran fight coronavirus as strange, describing U.S. leaders as “charlatans and liars." In a statement released Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Iranian regime of ignoring repeated warnings from its own health officials, and denying its first death from the coronavirus for at least nine days. More than 1,800 people have died from the virus in Iran so far, with the total number of cases now over 23,000. "The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world about the number of cases and deaths, which are unfortunately far higher than the regime admits," Pompeo said. He also added that the United States has offered over $100 million in medical assistance to foreign countries, including Iran, but Khamenei rejected the offer because "he works tirelessly to concoct conspiracy theories and prioritizes ideology over the Iranian people." Share this -







3 therapy trials to begin in New York this week New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state will begin three studies of potential treatments for the coronavirus this week. One of those experimental therapies will involve taking antibodies from the plasma of patients who had been sick with COVID-19, and injecting them into patients who are currently ill. Researchers will also study the safety and effectiveness of combining two drugs already approved for other conditions: hydroxychloroquine, often used to treat lupus and some forms of arthritis, and the antibiotic azithromycin, more commonly called a Z-Pak. Cuomo also announced the state is working on blood test to determine whether a person has already had the virus and recovered. "We believe thousands and thousands of people have had the virus and self-resolved. If you knew that, you would know who is now immune to the virus and who you can send back to work," the governor said during a briefing Monday. Share this -







Biden warns against 'blank checks' for corporations in coronavirus stimulus Joe Biden, in the first live appearance he's made in days, told supporters Monday that while President Donald Trump is not to blame for coronavirus, he “does bear responsibility for our response.” In a virtual event live streamed on his campaign website, Biden, who in recent days had only held telephone calls with reporters, called on the federal government to coordinate the acquisition and dissemination of critical medical supplies to states "so we don't have governors competing against one another" for the equipment. That call echoed one made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Biden also praised several Republican governors for how they were handling their states' response to the pandemic — including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — before calling on Congress to make sure the aid packages for large corporations include "an enforceable commitment that they will keep workers on the payroll." "No blank checks," Biden said. Share this -







Coronavirus cases reach more than 20,000 in New York The number of coronavirus cases in New York state has grown to more than 20,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. There were 20,875 cases statewide as Monday morning, with 12,305 in New York City, Cuomo said during a news conference. The governor said New York was testing more people than anywhere in the U.S., having tested some 78,000 people in all, with 16,000 new tests overnight. Share this -







Michigan governor signs 'stay home, stay safe' order Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday signed a "stay home, stay safe" executive order to tame the spread of coronavirus. The order provides exemptions for certain workers, as well as outdoor exercise and visits to the grocery store or hospital. It will bar businesses from requiring employees to leave their homes unless they are necessary to sustain or protect life, or to conduct minimum basic operations. "The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives," Whitmer said in a statement. Share this -







Italian mayor says coronavirus death toll probably several times higher than official reports The mayor of Bergamo, a city in northern Italy devastated by coronavirus, said on Monday that the actual death toll from the pandemic is likely several times higher than official count. Giorgio Gori told NBC News on Monday that the total deaths in Bergamo are three to four times higher than during an average year, signaling that the virus is killing many more people than medical authorities have reported. "We [have] evidence now in our territories that many people are unfortunately dying in their homes or in the residence for [seniors]," Gori said via Skype. "They are not officially tested because the test is only for people that go to the hospital with serious symptoms." Bergamo is in Lombardy, Italy's most affected region with 27,206 cases and 3,456 deaths reported since the outbreak began. Share this -







88-year-old Holocaust survivor is Israel’s first coronavirus death An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who hid from the Nazis in a basement in Hungary as a boy and later served as an Israeli diplomat is the first person in Israel to die from the coronavirus. Arie Even died on March 20 in Jerusalem after the assisted living home where he was living saw several cases of the coronavirus, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Read the full story at TODAY.com. Share this -







Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issues stay at home order Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday issued a stay-at-home advisory and ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses. Residents above the age of 70 are encouraged to limit interactions with others, Baker said. "Effective March 24 at noon, all non-essential businesses shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers, customers and the public," Baker said at a morning news conference. The advisory and order will be in effect through at least April 7. Grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that provide essential goods and services will continue to operate. Share this -







Italian medical worker shares selfie after a 13-hour shift "I don't love selfies," Nicola Sgarbi wrote on his now viral March 14 Facebook post. "Yesterday, though, I took this photo. After 13 hours in ICU after taking off all my protective devices, I took a selfie." The Italian medical worker's picture has helped drive home just how much the coronavirus outbreak has strained Italy's health care system. Nicola Sgarbi, an Italian medical worker, posted a selfie after working 13 hours in an ICU treating coronavirus patients. Nicola Sgarbi In the photo, Sgarbi is seen with deep indents on his face from wearing medical gear for an extended period of time. He said he doesn't "feel like a hero" and described himself as a "normal person" who is proud to be on the front lines of the fight. "That's why I don't care about the many hours," Sgarbi said. "This will all pass." Italy has 53,578 cases of coronavirus and 4,285 deaths as of Sunday, according to an NBC News tally. "It will also pass thanks to you and your hard work and sacrifices. It will pass if we are united in one immense joint effort," Sgarbi wrote. "Don't give up. Never." Share this -







Amy Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday morning that her husband, law professor John Bessler, has coronavirus. "While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing," Klobuchar said in a statement on Medium. "We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person." My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020 Share this -





