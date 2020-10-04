Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized with Covid-19, the State Department said Saturday. "Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the department said in a statement. Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries next week. Share this -







Ivanka Trump tweets photo of her dad at Walter Reed Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020 Share this -







'We were real concerned,' says White House chief of staff of Trump's condition on Friday White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump's condition took a turn for the worse Friday when his blood oxygen level suddenly dropped. In the interview Saturday, Meadows described a more alarming situation than was previously disclosed by Trump or his team, which has attempted to downplay the president's battle with the coronavirus. “Yesterday we were real concerned," Meadows said. "He had a fever and his blood oxygen level dropped rapidly." Trump's condition has improved since he was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, and doctors were cautiously optimistic that this health would continue to improve. "He's a fighter, as we all know," Meadows said. "He's not out of the woods. The next 48 hours or so, with the history of this virus, we know can be tough. But he made unbelievable improvements from yesterday morning when I know a number of us ... were very concerned." Share this -





