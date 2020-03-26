Pompeo's use of term 'Wuhan virus' shows 'evil intention,' China says China accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of having an "extreme evil intention" after he used the term "Wuhan virus" in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday that the continued use of the phrase was "slandering China's efforts to combat the disease" and was an attempt to jeopardize international collaboration to fight the virus. "This American politician insists on defaming China against the international consensus," he said in a press briefing. "This is an attempt with extreme evil intention to divert domestic attention and putting the blame on others." President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Beijing of concealing early knowledge of the virus but has since tweeted that he would no longer call it the "Chinese virus." The US is back on track as U.S. President @realDonaldTrump stopped using the "Chinese virus". #coronavirus has no borders. We hope that the US will work together with China and the world when facing the challenges of the epidemic and maintain global public health security. — GENG Shuang 耿爽 (@gengshuangCHN) March 26, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus burger makes the menu of Hanoi restaurant Restaurant owner Hoang Tung shows off a coronavirus-themed burger on Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam. "We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it," he told Reuters, at the Pizza Home takeaway shop. The shop has sold around 50 burgers a day. Manan Vatsyayana / AFP - Getty Images







G-20 leaders to meet remotely to tackle coronavirus challenges Leaders from the Group of 20 major economies will take part in a video call on Thursday to address the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, as global infections neared half a million with more than 21,000 dead. G-20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed this week to develop an "action plan" to respond to the outbreak — which the International Monetary Fund expects will trigger a global recession — but they otherwise offered few details. World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus will also address the leaders to seek support for ramping up funding and production of personal protection equipment for health workers amid a worldwide shortage. This year's G-20 chair, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, called for the extraordinary virtual summit. He tweeted overnight that its goal was "to unite efforts towards a global response." As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response.

May God spare humanity from all harm. — سلمان بن عبدالعزيز (@KingSalman) March 25, 2020

Spanish artists collaborate as lockdown is extended Spanish musicians wear pajamas, sit in the bathtub, entertain their kids and dance with their pets in a light-hearted video for "Quédate En Tu Casa," or "Stay in Your House," posted Wednesday. The new song was created by 17 Spanish artists all in their respective homes. The song was created as the anthem for the #yomequedoencasafestival (I'm Staying Home Festival) — a series of performances via Instagram Live that has run for the last two weekends, and will continue this coming weekend. Spain's coronavirus death toll topped China's on Wednesday, and is now second only to Italy. On Thursday, the Spanish Parliament overwhelmingly approved a proposal to extend the country's lockdown until April 11.







More than half a million rush to volunteer for Britain's health service Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that 560,000 people had volunteered to help the strained National Health Service — more than double the number he had hoped to recruit. Hancock had on Tuesday issued a call for 250,000 volunteers to sign up to help the National Health Service and vulnerable people hit by the crisis. The U.K. is in its first week of a three-week lockdown. NEWS: Fantastic that 560,000 people have now responded to our call to volunteer to support our NHS to defeat #Coronavirus. Join us: https://t.co/gtYR6xW0jE pic.twitter.com/Ajvy31aa3y — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 26, 2020







Global coronavirus death toll tops 21,000 The global death toll passed 21,000 as a result of the pandemic on Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The institution's online count showed there have been at least 474,000 confirmed cases around the world, with more than 115,000 people recovering. While China still has the most confirmed cases — more than 81,000 — it's reported local transmissions have slowed rapidly. Italy is the second most affected country, with the United States close behind, according to the university's data. The numbers from the World Health Organisation are slightly behind the university's count, with 18,589 deaths as of Wednesday evening.







London's quiet streets give workers a chance to repaint iconic Abbey Road crossing A maintenance team takes advantage of the quiet streets during the coronavirus lockdown to repaint London's iconic Abbey Road crossing made famous by The Beatles. Leon Neal / Getty Images







America's working poor face a pandemic without any aid Dr. Stephen Luking and a member of his staff prepare an outdoor clinic for an expected surge of coronavirus patients in Reidsville, N.C. Courtesy of Dr. Luking Every six months Penny Wingard's doctor in Charlotte, North Carolina, checks her white blood cell count even though she can't afford the tests. After a brutal round of chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer in 2014 left her with chemical burns, Wingard has a compromised immune system and no health insurance. When she lost that coverage, more medical issues followed: She had a brain aneurysm and then the chemo caused Wingard, 56, to go temporarily blind before she underwent cornea surgery. Her medical debt through all this has ballooned to more than $25,000 — an amount she has no hope of ever paying off as a part-time Lyft driver. Wingard is just one of nearly 30 million people in the United States living without insurance, and the stress of being hospitalized because of the pandemic is immense. Read the full story here.






