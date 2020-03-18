Pope encourages 'small gestures of attention' amid coronavirus crisis Pope Francis walks in a deserted Rome to pray at two shrines for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy on Sunday. Vatican Media / Reuters Pope Francis urged Italians to commit “gestures of affection” Wednesday as millions have been forced to stay inside their homes as part of a nationwide lockdown that has entered its second week. “We must rediscover the concreteness of little things, small gestures of attention we can offer those close to us, our family, our friends,” the Pope told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "These gestures of tenderness, affection, compassion, are minimal and tend to be lost in the anonymity of everyday life, but they are nonetheless decisive, important,” he added. The pope walked Rome’s empty streets on Sunday to pray for the epidemic to end at two churches, as the Vatican said his Easter services will be held without the public for the first time. Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe, has more than 31,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More than 2,500 people have died, the highest number of deaths outside mainland China. Share this -







Britain's 50th annual Glastonbury Festival cancelled We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020







Number of global coronavirus cases tops 200,000 The number of global coronavirus cases topped 200,000 on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases worldwide now stands at 201,634, with more than 8,000 deaths recorded. Meanwhile, the number of new cases in mainland China has slowed, with just 13 new confirmed infections on Tuesday, 12 of which were imported. Chinese officials are now focusing on stopping the virus from coming back into the country from abroad. The World Health Organization's differ slightly, and stand at 179,111 confirmed cases and 7,426 deaths globally, the organization said a report released Tuesday. The WHO called earlier this week on all countries to ramp up their testing programs as the best way to slow down the advance of the virus.







Italy further tightens restrictions on residents leaving home As Italy enters its second week of nationwide quarantine, the government is imposing even stricter restrictions on daily life. For those needing to go out, police have issued a new self-declaration form that requires residents to declare who they are, where they are going and for what reason. Italians will also have to declare that they did not test positive for the coronavirus and are not currently observing a 14-day quarantine. According to Italy's Interior Ministry, more than a million people and 415,000 shops have been checked by the police since March 11. More than 35,000 people have been fined, with 7,000 people receiving fines on Tuesday alone. Coronavirus continues impacting daily life in Italy March 17, 2020 03:13







Saudi Arabia to convene virtual G-20 summit on coronavirus Saudi Arabia will convene an extraordinary G-20 summit next week amid the growing coronvirus pandemic. The summit, which will take place virtually, will focus on coordinating a response to COVID-19 and its human and economic effects. A delivery man rides to deliver food, as restaurants closed, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Ahmed Yosri / Reuters Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies, said the group's leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy. Saudi Arabian officials said Tuesday that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or for Friday congregations as the number of cases in the country reached 118.






