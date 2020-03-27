Pope Francis delivers blessing to empty St. Peter's Square Pope Francis presides over a moment of prayer on the sagrato of St. Peter's Basilica on March 27, 2020. Yara Nardi / Pool via AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis delivered a special "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday, praying for an end to the coronavirus pandemic. "Urbi et Orbi," which means "to the city and to the world," is a prayer that can be led only by the pope and is reserved for solemn occasions, such as Easter, Christmas or the installation of a new pope. "You ask us not to be afraid, but our faith is weak, and we are fearful. But Lord, do not leave us to the mercy of the storm," Francis said during the prayer. "Tell us again, 'Do not be afraid.' And we together with Peter will cast all our anxieties to you, because we know that you care for us." St. Peter's Square has been empty for weeks because of Italy's national lockdown. More than 80,000 coronavirus cases and more than 9,000 deaths have been recorded in Italy as of Friday, making it the third most affected country. Share this -







Four people die, two test positive on Holland America cruise ship Four die aboard cruise ship headed to Fort Lauderdale March 27, 2020 03:09 Four older guests died on a Holland America cruise ship where two people have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 100 are experiencing flu-like symptoms, the company said Friday. The British–American-owned cruise line company said that out of its more than 1,800 passengers and crew on the Zaandam ship, 53 guests and 85 staff members are sick, the company said in a post. The ship was sailing on a South America cruise that departed Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7 and was originally scheduled to end in Chile on March 21. It is currently off the coast of Panama, where healthy passengers will be taken off and put on a sister ship. Those who are sick will remain in isolation. "While the onward plan for both ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities on approval to transit the Panama Canal for sailing to Fort Lauderdale, Florida," the company said. Share this -







Los Angeles County shuts down beaches and hiking trails Los Angeles County closed off its beaches and hiking trails on Friday, in another move to keep Southern Californians at home during the fight against coronavirus. "It is crucial that we limit access to non-essential places where crowds have been gathering," said Barbara Ferrer. director of the Public Health Department. "I ask that that you help us by not going to our beaches and not going on our hiking trails, at least for the next few weeks." All BEACHES in LA County are CLOSED to the public. The BEACH BIKE PATH on LA County beaches is CLOSED to the public. This is by order of the LA County Health Officer & is necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19 to protect public safety. Please help save lives and #stayathome. pic.twitter.com/9CxBvlFEA4 — LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) March 27, 2020 Volleyball nets have been taken down, and nearby parking lots, bike paths and bathrooms closed. The shutdown took effect immediately and is set until at least April 19. "We cannot afford to see a repeat of last week's crowded beaches," said Gary Jones, director of the Department of Beaches and Harbors Gary Jones. "The risk of spreading COVID-19 is too great. Please stay home." Share this -







Record number of 911 calls in New York City New Yorkers are flooding the city's 911 system with a record number of calls for help, officials said Friday. The FDNY received more 911 calls Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday than in any other three-day period in system history, officials said. FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer begged New Yorkers to think twice before dialing: “We need the public’s help – please do not call unless a true emergency.” FDNY urges New Yorkers to only call 911 during a real emergency. Please allow first responders to assist those most in need. Only call 911 if you need help right away.



For coronavirus info visit https://t.co/xkV3QFsjaZ and text COVID to 692-692 for updates from @NotifyNYC pic.twitter.com/DMwJyxCofq — FDNY (@FDNY) March 27, 2020 Share this -







Nurse brought to tears as Seattle claps for health care workers A Seattle nurse was brought to tears Thursday night by the sound of her community clapping and cheering for the city's health care workers. Ashlyn Juul, a nurse at Swedish Hospital in Washington state, works night shifts most of the time, but happened to work a day shift the first night the city of Seattle did this, her girlfriend, Mara Curley, told NBC News. "She is not normally an emotional person, but this has been a hard few weeks as her unit does have COVID positive patients with critically low protective equipment," Curley said. "These were undoubtedly happy tears to be recognized and appreciated." @SeattleArts thanks so much for giving me the opportunity to pick her up from her nursing shift and drive through the streets as people cheered and made noise for her and her coworkers. As you can tell, she was moved. #SeattleTogether #MakeAJoyfulNoise pic.twitter.com/f0xBRJgP5M — Mara Curley (@MaraCurley) March 27, 2020 Seattle's Office of Arts and Culture asked the city's residents to take part in applauding and celebrating from their homes for the people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting at 8pm tonight, we're asking Seattleites to open your windows, stand on your front porch, in your yard or balcony, anywhere you are, to #MakeAJoyfulNoise for those on the front lines of the #COVID19 response: https://t.co/7e2aMJLibU #SeattleTogether pic.twitter.com/GuzHjuOjBx — Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (@SeattleArts) March 26, 2020 Share this -







Disability rights groups slam state ventilator-rationing plans A ventilator at a hospital in Germany. Axel Heimken / Pool via AFP Disability rights groups have filed federal civil rights complaints alleging that ventilator-rationing plans or proposals in Alabama and Washington state would discriminate against the disabled and put them at imminent risk amid the coronavirus pandemic. A complaint filed Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights takes aim at a part of Alabama's Emergency Operations Plan focused on managing access to ventilators during an event that the governor deems a public health crisis. Read the full story here. Share this -







Google to offer $800 million in ad credits and aid to small businesses Google announced Friday it will offer $800 million in credits and financial aid to small businesses, academics, governments and the World Health Organization. The tech giant said in a blog post it would provide $340 million in Google Ad credits to small businesses with active accounts over the past year. The credits can be used for advertising goods and services until the end of 2020. “We hope it will alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers,” said Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Advertising grants worth $250 million will also aid the World Health Organization and more than 100 government agencies in providing information about how to slow the spread of the virus. Share this -







The latest stats from NYC New York City now has more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and has had 366 deaths, according to the latest data from the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The Friday numbers show that 50 percent of deaths have been people 75 years of age and older and another 25 percent were people between 65 and 74 years old. Ninety-seven percent of deaths have been cases where the person had an underlying illness, defined as "diabetes, lung disease, cancer, immunodeficiency, heart disease, hypertension, asthma, kidney disease, and GI/Liver Disease." Of the city's 25,573 coronavirus cases, nearly half were age 18 to 44.Only two percent were under 18 years old. Of the five boroughs, Queens continues to have the most cases (32 percent), followed by Brooklyn (26 percent), then Manhattan (18 percent). Share this -





