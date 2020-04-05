Porch portraits: Families pose during a pandemic The Roderick family on their porch in Leesburg, Pa. Natriya Rampey Families cooped up in their homes want something to do. Photographers want to take pictures. From those twin desires is born a practice popping up around the country and across the border in Canada that some call "porch portraits." People step outside their homes to pose. Photographers, keeping social distance, take photos."For the few minutes it takes to complete each shoot, spirits are lifted and attention averted, on both sides of the camera," she said. Read the rest and see the portraits here. Share this -







Coronavirus pandemic a perfect storm for LGBTQ homeless youth Anke Gladnick / for NBC News Finding a secure place to live has not been easy for 23-year-old Nez Marquez, who has experienced homelessness for the past five years. Born in Mexico and raised in New York, he said he left home at 18 because his family did not accept his gender identity and sexual orientation. Marquez is now staying at Sylvia’s Place, an emergency shelter for LGBTQ young adults located on the bottom floor of a Manhattan church. He said shelters that specifically cater to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are safer for him, because he has been subjected to homophobic attacks at general-population shelters. But now, in addition to anti-gay violence and the inherent dangers of life on the streets, Marquez has another fear: the coronavirus and its ripple effects. Read the full story here. Share this -







Woman needed stitches after anti-Asian hate crime attack on city bus, NYPD says The unidentified female was in the company of three other females when they approached a 51-year-old female while on board an MTA bus. NYPD Police are seeking a suspect after an Asian woman was injured in a hate crime attack on a city bus last week. A 51-year-old Asian woman was on an MTA bus in the Bronx on March 28 when an unidentified woman and three teenage girls began making anti-Asian comments to her, according to the NYPD. The suspect then allegedly attacked her, hitting her on the head with an umbrella before fleeing the bus. Read the full story here. Share this -







Virus deaths slowing in hard-hit southern Europe APRIL 5: @RichardEngel here, with the international #coronavirus headlines I'm following today. In southern Europe - finally - some encouraging news. pic.twitter.com/Y0qwLXQ8kB — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) April 5, 2020 Share this -







Fauci: 'We are struggling to get' the coronavirus outbreak 'under control' Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the U.S. is "struggling" the get the novel coronavirus outbreak under control and warned Americans to prepare for the upcoming week "to be a bad week." "So on the one hand, things are going to get bad and we need to be prepared for that," Fauci said. "It's going to be shocking to some. It's certainly is really disturbing to see that. But that's what's going to happen before it turns around. So just buckle down, continue to mitigate, continue to do the physical separation because we've got to get through this week that's coming up because it is going to be a bad week." "I will not say we have it under control, that would be a false statement," he added. "We are struggling to get it under control. And that's the issue that's at hand right now. The thing that's important is that what you see is increases in new cases which then start to flatten out." Read more here. Share this -







Image: Paramilitary organization makes face masks in Iran Atta Kenare / AFP - Getty Images Iranian women, members of paramilitary organisation Basij, make face masks and other protective items at a mosque in Tehran amid the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The spread of the virus in Iran has slowed for the fifth day in a row, according to official figures released today by authorities, who also announced plans for a gradual resumption of certain economic activities starting on April 11. Share this -







Biden suggests Democrats may hold 'virtual convention' amid coronavirus crisis Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware, on March 12, 2020. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential frontrunner, said Sunday he thinks the Democrats may have to have "a virtual convention" later this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Well, we're going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention," Biden told ABC's "This Week" days after the Democratic Party postponed the event until mid-August. "I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10, 20, 30,000 people in one place. That's very possible. Again, let's see where it is." Read the full story here. Share this -





