Portland mayor places curfew following violence; at least 13 arrested Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler placed a citywide curfew starting at 8 p.m. Saturday after peaceful events gave way to violence on Friday night, resulting in numerous destroyed businesses and at least 13 arrests. Portland Police said they were aware of two planned events in memory of George Floyd. Some attendees left the area and several hundred marched toward downtown Portland, police said, adding that "some protesters in the march vandalized business with graffiti for about twenty blocks. A bank sustained broken windows." A shooting was then reported at around 9:50 p.m. Friday in relation to the protests. Police said a vehicle was within a large group of protesters when "one of the protesters shot at the occupants of the vehicle, injuring the passenger." Protesters spraypainted buildings, broke windows and made an unlawful entry into a building, starting a fire inside of it, police said. Firefighters also put off multiple other fires in the city, including "a large dumpster, trash cans, vehicles and a large pile of pallets," according to police. Police in riot gear were deployed after 11 p.m. and the protesters were dispersed from certain areas in downtown Portland. Two officers sustained injuries, police said.







After a long night of protests in Houston's, alumni of Yates High School, where Floyd graduared and played basketball and football, have gathered this morning for a justice vigil in honor of #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/sbYCEX74vt — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) May 30, 2020







108 arrests during protests in Chicago More than 100 people were arrested and dozens of police officers injured during a protest Friday night in Chicago. The charges for the 108 people taken into custody range from aggravated battery to disorderly conduct, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown said Saturday at a news conference. According to officials, shots were fired at officers as demonstrators gathered in the city to protest the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed by an officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. A gun was recovered during the arrests, officials said. Some of the officers sustained minor injuries and one suffered a broken wrist while working on crowd control. A dozen squad cars were damaged with spray paint and the tires being slashed.







Black men in Minneapolis outraged over Floyd killing, distrustful of judicial system Since Samar Moseley moved back to Minneapolis from upstate New York in 2015, the police-involved killings of black men have placed the city on the cusp of anarchy. But today feels different, Moseley said. "This has the potential to be worse than Ferguson" he said, referring to the town in Missouri that erupted in riots in 2014 after an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, was fatally shot by a white police officer. "It's happened too many times here." Protesters—black and white—have stormed the streets in Minneapolis and other cities across the country in the nights since the death of George Floyd in police custody on Monday. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee for more than eight minutes during an arrest. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. For many, that was a victory. But many others, it was far less than that. Three other officers involved in the encounter, two who on video appear to be holding Floyd down and another who stood by, have not been charged, and that does not sit well with a large faction of a distraught and angry public. Read the full story here.







At least 200 NYC protesters arrested At least 200 people were arrested Friday in New York City as thousands gathered to protest the death of George Floyd. Among those arrested were two women after one of them threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. The New York City Police Department said the woman who threw it faces attempted murder charges. Police said they recovered bricks, brass knuckles and firearms from other protesters who were taken into custody. "It's tough to practice de-escalation when you have a brick being thrown at your head," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, adding that a number of officers were sent to the emergency room after suffering injuries including having their teeth knocked out.







Morning in Minneapolis. Members of the community coming out to clean up the sidewalks after this US bank was burned. pic.twitter.com/6Ois6RFk17 — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020







Federal Protective Service officer killed, another injured in Oakland shooting amid George Floyd protests One security officer with the Federal Protective Service was killed, and another injured after shots rang out amid protests in Oakland amid protests over the death of George Floyd on Friday, authorities said. "An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security," FBI San Francisco said in a statement. The FBI is continuing to investigate the shooting, which occurred at 9:45 p.m. at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. Read the full story here.







Transport Workers Union urges members not to drive arrested NYC protesters The Transport Workers Union in New York City told some of its members not to help the New York City Police Department transport arrested protesters in city buses. The initially peaceful protests turned violent late at night, particularly in Brooklyn, where social media videos surfaced showing police vehicles burning and officers physically clashing with protesters. At least 50 people were arrested as hundreds of protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, NBC affiliate WNBC reported. New York City Police said the arrests included two women who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van. Several cops are believed to have been injured. Two state legislators were pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed, WNBC reported. Social media posts then started showing police officers commandeering a public transportation bus, urging the bus operator to transport arrested protesters. The driver resisted. The posts prompted the Transport Workers Union to tweet that its members saying they should refuse to drive the arrested. Cheers as the bus driver walks off the bus, refusing to drive it #BarclaysCenter #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vk0Rx41eCA — Brian Gresko (@briangresko) May 30, 2020 "TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC , all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors," the union tweeted. TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC , all TWU Operators should refuse to transport arrested protestors. @Josmar_Trujillo @ClaytonGuse @CentralLaborNYC @TwuSamuelsen @TTDAFLCIO #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod — TWU Local 100 (@TWULocal100) May 30, 2020






