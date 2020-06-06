Portland, Oregon, mayor bans tear gas Today, I directed Portland Police Chief Jami Resch that gas should not be used unless there is a serious and immediate threat to life safety, and there is no other viable alternative for dispersal. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) June 6, 2020 Share this -







Photo: Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators raise their fists in a celebratory dance party of civil rights and black culture as they gather at the Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, on Saturday. Jim Bourg / Reuters Share this -







Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor resigns after publishing controversial headline Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski announced his resignation Saturday, just days after some 40 journalists called out "sick and tired" from work following a controversial headline published in the newspaper. On Tuesday, the Inquirer ran a story titled "Buildings Matter, Too," which looked at the destruction of businesses across the city as some protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent. i had to see it for myself. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/1zL5w87889 — Gene Park (@GenePark) June 3, 2020 The headline drew immediate backlash from dozens of reporters and countless readers, who called its tone deaf at best and insulting at worst. The Inquirer issued an apology, saying the headline was "offensive, inappropriate and we should not have printed it." "We deeply regret that we did," the statement read in part. "We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient." Wischnowski worked at the Inquirer for 20 years, according to the newspaper. Share this -







California man dies after being hit by car during George Floyd protest A California man died Saturday after being hit by a car while he was marching in solidarity with George Floyd protesters earlier in the week. The man was identified as Robert Forbes from Bakersfield, NBC affiliate KGET reported. He was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night around 10:23 p.m. Police said an initial investigation indicated Forbes was hit on accident. Police also said the driver pulled over after the incident and waited for help to arrive. Forbes' nephew told KGET he believes the driver intentionally hit his uncle. A formal investigation is underway, according to police. Share this -







I’ve ordered the curfew time to be changed to 9 p.m., beginning Saturday, June 6, 2020, until further notice. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 6, 2020 Share this -







Sambo's, which once had 1,100 restaurants, changes name amid national George Floyd protests Sambo's, once a chain with more than 1,100 restaurants that traded in racist iconography, will change the name of its last remaining site amid the national protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Once a chain that boasted locations across 47 states, it is now down to one family-run restaurant in Santa Barbara, California. The owners said they decided to change the name from "Sambo's," a racist term for people of African descent, to something undetermined. "Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal," they said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page, which still carries the "Sambo's" name. "So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can." Read the full story here. Share this -





