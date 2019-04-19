Possible 2020 contender Michael Bennet gets clean bill of health after cancer treatment

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who is contemplating jumping in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential race, has been given a clean bill of health after undergoing surgery to remove cancer, his office said in a statement.

“(Bennet’s) doctors report the surgery was completely successful and he requires no further treatment,” Bennet’s spokeswoman, Courtney Gidner, said in a statement. “Michael and his family deeply appreciate the well wishes and support from Coloradans and others across the country, and he looks forward to returning to work after the recess.”

Bennet, 54, received the prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this month during a routine physical. He had surgery last weekend to remove the cancer.

Because of the successful procedure, Bennet is moving ahead with plans to enter the presidential race.

“I felt like, you know what, this is something I really want to do,” Bennet said of a presidential run on MTPDaily the day after his diagnosis. “I think I've got something to contribute.”

Bennet, a usually mild-mannered senator, erupted on the Senate floor in January during the government shutdown at Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was decrying the shutdown’s impact on first responders.

“These crocodile tears that the senator from Texas is crying for the first responders are too hard for me to take,” Bennet said. Cruz caused a government shutdown in 2013 over his opposition to the Affordable Care Act. Bennet, yelling, said that his state of Colorado was flooded and people were died during the Cruz government shutdown.

Bennet would be one of more than 15 candidates in the presidential field and the seventh senator.