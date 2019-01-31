Feedback

Postal Service suspends deliveries for Thursday

The United States Postal Service said it would suspend deliveries in certain regions on Thursday due to subzero temperatures. 

Service will be interrupted primarily in the Great Lakes region but the agency said it may decide on more regions Thursday morning. The affected areas are in parts of Michigan including Detroit, Indiana, Chicago, central Illinois, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Latest Updates

Doha Madani

Postal Service suspends deliveries for Thursday

The United States Postal Service said it would suspend deliveries in certain regions on Thursday due to subzero temperatures. 

Service will be interrupted primarily in the Great Lakes region but the agency said it may decide on more regions Thursday morning. The affected areas are in parts of Michigan including Detroit, Indiana, Chicago, central Illinois, northern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. 

Doha Madani

University of Iowa student found dead in incident believed to be weather-related

A University of Iowa student was found dead Wednesday in an incident that may be weather-related, according to the university. 

Gerald Belz was found unresponsive behind a campus building at around 2:48 a.m. local time (3:48 a.m. ET), according to a statement from the University of Iowa. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

"Losing a fellow student and member of our university family is difficult," the university said. "We encourage our students to reach out if they are in need of support." 

Belz was a second-year, pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

As many as eight other people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.

Doha Madani

UPDATE: 24 injured, 2 critically, in massive Pennsylvania pileup

Two people are in critical condition in a 27-vehicle pileup on Wednesday in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, police say. 

A total of 24 people were injured in the massive crash, according to Wyomissing police.

Police say 15 of the victims were treated at the scene by emergency medical services and the other nine were hospitalized. Two are being treated for critical injures. 

Berks County Dispatch said the crash was weather-related but that an investigation will be needed to determine the exact cause. 

A 26-vehicle crash involving trucks and cars during a whiteout from a snow squall snarled traffic on a busy eastern Pennsylvania highway Wednesday afternoon. Amanda Lewis / NBC Philadelphia
Doha Madani

Otherworldly video captured over Chicago

No, this isn't a scene from the 2004 film, "The Day After Tomorrow." This video was taken in Chicago in 2019. 

Instagram user Brent Buck recorded the icy landscape and frozen shores of the city as he flew into Chicago on Wednesday morning. The video captured steam fog rising up over the waters of Lake Michigan as a polar vortex plunged the area into subzero temperatures. 

"What negative a billion degrees looks like from the air," Buck captioned the video. 

Chicago's temperature dipped to minus 23 degrees Wednesday morning with wind chill below minus 40 degrees. The weather only slightly improved in the afternoon, rising up to minus 15 degrees  by 2 p.m. ET.

Doha Madani

Zebra unable to find shelter in cold weather dies

A zebra froze to death in Indiana on Wednesday after it couldn't find shelter in subzero temperatures caused by a polar vortex hitting the country. 

Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the animal got caught in the fence of the property where it was being kept and it was unable to get loose, NBC-affiliate station WTHR Channel 13

The animals owners also have another zebra, a pony and a kangaroo on their property, the sheriff's office said. 

A zebra that froze to death after it was unable to reach shelter in the subzero temperatures
A zebra that froze to death after it was unable to reach shelter in the subzero temperatures in Carroll County, Indiana, on Jan. 30, 2019. Sonya Kendall / via Facebook
Doha Madani

26-vehicle pileup in eastern Pennsylvania leaves several injured

Several people were injured after a snow squall sparked at least 26 vehicles to crash in Pennsylvania.  

The accident occurred on U.S. Route 222 in Wyomissing at about 1:25 p.m. ET and blocked all southbound lanes on the busy highway. Vehicles involved include at least two big rigs, a dump truck and a large box truck. 

Berks County Dispatch confirmed that the accident was weather-related but will have to investigate the exact cause. 

At least 17 ambulances were sent to the scene, dispatch said.  A Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident was declared meaning up to 25 people could be hurt, NBC Philadelphia reported.

 

A 26-vehicle crash involving trucks and cars during a whiteout from a snow squall snarled traffic on a busy eastern Pennsylvania highway Wednesday afternoon. Amanda Lewis / NBC Philadelphia
David K. Li

21-car pileup in western New York

A 21-car pileup on Interstate 90 in western New York forced traffic in both directions to be diverted on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 2 p.m. near the town of Batavia — about 45 miles east of Buffalo and 35 miles west of Rochester, NBC affiliates WHEC and WGRZ both reported. 

A New York state trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries in the massive collision.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if any role, the weather played. There's a blizzard warning in the area and afternoon temperatures hovered around zero.

Minyvonne Burke

Extreme wind chill kills person in Illinois, weather-related deaths now as many as 8

At least eight people in multiple states are believed to have died due to the weather.

Officials in Illinois said one person in Tazewell County died Tuesday because of extreme wind chill in the area.

Two other deaths were reported in Pekin and Libertyville, both in Illinois. The other deaths occurred in Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin. 

Minyvonne Burke

Stay home: Upstate New York counties order drivers to stay off roads

Two counties in upstate New York have ordered drivers to stay off the roads due to drifting and blowing snow causing unsafe conditions.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. ET that a travel ban has been put in place, effectively immediately.

The ban means all drivers, except emergency personnel, are to stay off roads. The order will remain in effect “until further notice,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

“For your safety, and the safety of the residents of Genesee County, please stay home or where you are until conditions improve,” sheriff William Sheron said.

A travel ban was also issued in Erie County on Wednesday afternoon for multiple towns. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that traveling is prohibited and “all cars must leave roads.” To see if your town is effected by the travel ban click here

Elisha Fieldstadt
Elisha Fieldstadt

Hell has frozen over — seriously

The low temperature was minus 15 degrees in Hell, an unincorporated community in Livingston County, Michigan. The high temperature was minus 4, prompting some on social media to note that Hell had literally frozen over. 

advertisement