Postmates rolls out 'no contact delivery' option The food delivery company Postmates on Friday announced a "non-contact delivery" option amid fears of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. "Customers can now choose if they'd like to receive their order at the door or curbside or say they'd prefer for it to just be left at the door. The fleet member will be alerted to their preference at the time of delivery," a Postmates spokesperson said in an email. The company also announced it on its blog. Instacart on Thursday said it would offer a "Leave at My Door Delivery" option and that it had seen a surge in recent days in demand for powdered milk, canned goods, hand sanitizer and vitamins. DoorDash also has a feature enabling requests for food to be left at the door along with a photo of where the food should be left through the app, the company said.







Facebook banning ads for medical masks Facebook's head of ads and business products said Friday that the social media giant is banning ads and commerce listings for medical masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend masks or respirators for the general public. Update: We're banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks. We're monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency. We'll start rolling out this change in the days ahead. — Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020







Hawaii's first case was Grand Princess cruise passenger Hawaii hare reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus. The patient was on the Grand Princess cruise ship, now docked off the coast of San Francisco, Gov. David Ige said at news conference. The traveler disembarked last month in Mexico and flew home to Honolulu, officials said. The ship made four stops in Hawaii in February and carried at least four passengers from Hawaii. State officials want anyone who was on the ship to "self-quarantine." Last month officials said a couple from Japan was diagnosed with the virus after visiting Hawaii. But state officials have not officially counted the cases as originating in the Aloha State, and the exact source of the pair's exposure remained a mystery.







'They're keeping us in the dark': Coronavirus response enrages families Kevin Connolly is one of several people with loved ones at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, where several residents of the long-term care facility and those affiliated with it have fallen ill. It's quickly become a center for the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by virus. Seven residents have died, and tests for others are pending. Some seemingly healthy residents, such as Connolly's father-in-law, Jerry Wall, 81, are still waiting to be tested for the virus that has infected more than 101,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,400. Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions, are most at risk for complications. "I don't know why it's taking so long for those test kits to get there," Connolly told NBC News. He said health officials have not communicated effectively about what's happening at the Life Care Center. Read the full story here.






