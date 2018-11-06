Potential Democratic presidential candidates have been busy this election cycle

While the main event on Tuesday night are the elections that will decide control of the House Senate, governor’s mansions and state legislatures across the country, there’s been a more subtle battle being waged below the surface.

As Democratic politicians consider mounting presidential bids of their own, they’ve been touching down in key presidential states to help campaign with Democratic candidates. While the down ballot candidates were happy to have a higher-profile Democrat to draw supporters, the visits could help ingratiate these candidates with local primary or caucusgoers if they do decide to run.

Along with our colleagues at NBCNews.com, The Rundown has also been tracking the early 2020 jockeying. That includes New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker’s trip to Iowa; former VIce President Joe Biden’s repeated travels; Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders’s multi-state midterm blitz; Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Iowa and New Hampshire hires; Michael Avenatti’s trip to Iowa and decision to launch a political action committee; and a joint-fundraising effort by 2020 hopefuls aimed at challenging the National Rifle Association’s political clout.

Stay tuned to the Rundown for all the latest on the 2020 election in the days, weeks and months ahead.