Powerful earthquake strikes Croatian capital Zagreb amid coronavirus epidemic A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic as the country is facing a growing number of coronavirus cases. Officials said there were injuries, but gave no other immediate details. Received a call this morning from PM @AndrejPlenkovic who informed me about the severe earthquake in #Zagreb. Difficult situation for Croatia: earthquake and #coronavirus. Our thoughts are with with the 🇭🇷 people. Stay strong! The EU stands by your side! — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 22, 2020 The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus. People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments. The country has so far recorded 206 coronavirus cases and one death.







Singapore to ban on all short-term visitors Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state from Monday to curb the spread of the coronavirus and conserve health care resources. The measure was taken in view of the heightened risk of importation of coronavirus cases into Singapore, its ministry of health said Sunday, adding that nearly 80 percent of new cases in the last three days were imported, most of them Singapore residents returning home from abroad. The city-state, with a small and open economy, reported its first fatalities from the virus on Saturday and has confirmed 432 cases of the infection.







Global coronavirus cases top 300,000 as 13,000 deaths recorded The number of global coronavirus cases surged past 300,000 on Sunday, with more than 13,000 deaths worldwide, according to John Hopkins University. China, Italy and the United States, were the three countries with the most cases according to the university's coronavirus resource center. Italy has recorded 4,825 deaths, followed by China, where the pandemic began, with 3,144, and Iran with 1,556.







India starts 14-hour curfew to curb coronavirus spread India launched a 14-hour long curfew on Sunday to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic in the country, where 315 people have so far been found to have contracted the disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation last week urged citizens to stay indoors from 5 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. ET) until Monday morning - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic. The streets are empty but the resolve to fight COVID-19 is full. #JantaCurfew https://t.co/9fTjpbhjal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020 "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," Modi tweeted minutes before the curfew commenced. "The steps we take now will help in the times to come. So far, 195 coronavirus cases and four deaths have been confirmed in India.







First coronavirus cases confirmed in Gaza Health officials in the densely-populated Gaza Strip confirmed the first cases of coronavirus Sunday. Two Palestinians who had traveled from Pakistan and entered Gaza through Egypt had tested positive for the virus late on Saturday and have been in quarantine in Rafah, a town near the Egyptian border, since their arrival on Thursday, the Gaza health ministry said. Schools and public markets have all been shut in Gaza over the past two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. The coastal enclave, measuring 145 square miles is home to around 2 million Palestinians.







U.K.'s Johnson urges Brits to avoid 'unnecessary physical contact' on Mother's Day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday, March 19. Leon Neal / Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised the public to "avoid any unnecessary physical contact" on Mother's Day. "This time the best thing is to ring her, video call her, Skype her, but to avoid any unnecessary physical contact or proximity," Johnson said in an open letter published in The Sunday Times newspaper. "And why? Because if your mother is elderly or vulnerable, then I am afraid all the statistics show that she is much more likely to die from coronavirus, or COVID-19. We cannot disguise or sugarcoat the threat." Johnson told reporters Friday he hoped to see his own mother on Sunday, but he later changed his mind, according to media reports in the country, where his government told restaurants, pubs, gyms and cinemas to close down on Friday in a bid to contain the epidemic.







Spanish PM warns 'worst is yet to come' as country's death toll tops 1,300 Health workers wave during a break outside a hospital in Burgos, Spain on Friday, March 20. Cesar Manso / AFP - Getty Images Spain's prime minister warned "the worst is yet to come" for his nation Saturday, as the country's death toll topped 1,300. "These past days, regional leaders have said that this situation is the most critical we have lived since Second World War. I think they're right," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in televised national address Saturday evening. "These circumstances are putting us to the test." Sanchez said Spain, which has recorded 1,326 deaths and nearly 25,000 confirmed cases, has implemented the toughest measures in Europe, and one of the toughest in the world. The country's 47 million inhabitants were put under partial lockdown last week as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus epidemic. "Sadly, the worst is yet to come," Sanchez said. "We have very tough days ahead."







Outdoor exercise banned in new restrictive order in Italy's Lombardy region The governor of Italy's Lombardy region, one of the hardest hit areas in the coronavirus epidemic, signed a new order Saturday imposing even more stringent restrictions on residents. The order, signed by Attilio Fontana and valid until at least Apr. 15, banned outdoor exercise and implemented temperature checks at supermarkets and pharmacies. The new, tougher measures come as the number of coronavirus deaths across Italy reached 4,825, with 53,578 cases confirmed to date. Meanwhile, country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed the nation in a Facebook live stream Saturday night to announce that every plant in the country that's not absolutely necessary to guarantee essential goods and services will be shuttered effective Sunday.







Police in Arizona say man stole 29 test kits A man was wanted by authorities in Tucson, Arizona, for allegedly walking off with 29 coronavirus test kits, police said Saturday. The suspect was dressed as a delivery driver and made off with the kits as the city's El Rio Health Center was just about to close Friday night, Tucson police said in a statement. The move was all for naught, authorities said, as the kits are virtually useless outside a lab, and the center has already replaced them. "Do not buy kits from anyone claiming to have Corona Virus Test Kits or COVID-19 Test Kits," the department said. "It is a scam! There are currently no home test kits for the virus." STOLEN COVID-19 TEST KITS. The pictured suspect stole 29 unused test kits from the El Rio Health Clinic. Anyone w/information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Please see link for additional details/photos -> https://t.co/BqJntwqEcv pic.twitter.com/449RKh7d3M — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 22, 2020






