Precinct changes might explain long lines to vote in Los Angeles, Texas There's a common link between the long lines in Los Angeles and Harris County, Texas: Both switched from a "precinct-based" system to a one-stop "vote center" model, Eddie Perez, global director of technology development at the OSET Institute, a nonprofit that conducts election technology research, told NBC News. Vote centers let voters vote anywhere. They can vote on their lunch breaks. They're supposed to increase voter turnout. There's no hurdle by getting your location wrong or not knowing where to vote. They're also popular in Texas. Over 50 counties use them, known there as "countywide polling places." They also allow administrators to close polling locations and consolidate at these voting supercenters. But with the supercenters, it's easy for officials to misjudge how many vote centers are needed or put them in the wrong place or overestimate how much early voting you get. You could end up with taxed resources and long lines, which may have been what happened tonight. "We attribute the lines to an unusually high and enthusiastic turnout at several locations due to the national platform," Roxanne Werner, communications and voter outreach director for the Harris County clerk's office, wrote NBC News in an email. She noted that the county experienced more in-person votes than during the early voting period. "Vote Centers allowed people who would have headed to an already busy voting location alternative options," Werner wrote.







Super Tuesday's silver lining for Trump: The Democratic race is far from over Heading into the Super Tuesday Democratic primary contests, President Donald Trump professed nonchalance about the outcome. "I don't care who wins," he told reporters at the White House, downplaying the impact of results that could affect his re-election fortunes. The hours that followed did bring bad news for the president: a leading potential competitor, Joe Biden, proved his strength Tuesday night among key groups of voters needed to win the general election, with the former vice president claiming solid support from black and suburban voters. But the night also delivered some good news for him and his team: the reality that the Democratic contest appears far from over, with Bernie Sanders' progressive wing showing no signs of coalescing behind the establishment pick — meaning weeks, if not months, of potential party infighting. Trump's advisers have long said their best-case scenario wasn't one particular candidate emerging, but rather a drawn-out Democratic nominating process that would divide the party. With Sanders and Biden now in a clear two-man race, that scenario seemed likely. Read more here.







Voters waited at least 5 hours in one Texas polling station This is INSANE. These people have been waiting in line to vote for five hours at TSU. Polls closed 4.5 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/PLEJxixini — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 4, 2020







Pizza plus a long wait well after polls close My East LA polling place just got a pizza delivery.



45 minutes past polls closing but still an hour+ wait to vote. Probably more. pic.twitter.com/crS9JBoQgG — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Trump camp publicly batting down Joe-mentum but privately concerned We know President Donald Trump has been watching the Super Tuesday returns roll in — he predicted earlier that it would be an "interesting evening of television" — as he goes after both Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren on Twitter. The self-styled political pundit-in-chief has acknowledged that Joe Biden has been looking better than observers initially expected before South Carolina, but his campaign is working to bat down any Joe-mentum. "Everyone should remember that he is just as terrible a candidate right now as he was a few days ago," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said tonight, also echoing the president's accusation today that "establishment Democrats" are trying to rig the nomination against Bernie Sanders. Despite the public bravado, those close to the president have long been concerned privately about a head-to-head matchup against Biden in the general election, specifically in key Rust Belt states, and that remains the case this evening, though of course we're a long way off from knowing whom the Democratic nominee will be. And that's something Team Trump is seizing on — the expected chaos if, in fact, Democrats end up barreling into a contested convention. The longer the Democratic fight plays out, the better it is for the president in the eyes of his advisers, who tonight are seizing on a "splintered" Democratic Party. Watch for Trump allies to start to concentrate their fire on Sanders and Biden moving forward. As we talk about what's next, keep this in mind: For the first time in a while, there are no rallies or events on the campaign schedule right now. That's after weeks of counterprogramming with trolling (his word, not just ours) of Democrats by the president as he visited states critical to Democrats' chances to try to draw crowds and attention. Still, the Trump camp is counting its cash after hitting some big fundraising goals in the last six months: The Republican National Committee's touting $86 million that it brought in last month, plus $60 million more in January. It's something first daughter and senior White House aide Ivanka Trump touched on in a recent New York Times interview, suggesting that she can out-raise Biden at events: "As an example, she pointed to a rare donor event that she headlined in Houston last November, where she said she raised $2 million in 45 minutes." And now, Team Trump plans to deploy what it considers its secret weapons — Ivanka and first lady Melania Trump — later this month to raise money more aggressively than at any other point of the campaign.







NBC News Exit Poll: Young Democrats prioritize a candidate who agrees with them on issues over beating Trump Younger and older Democratic primary voters do not see eye to eye when it comes to the type of candidate they want their party to nominate. According to the NBC News Exit Poll in Super Tuesday states, a majority of Democratic voters under age 30 say that, if they had to choose, they would rather see the party nominate a candidate who agrees with them on major issues than a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump. Older Democratic primary voters disagree. Roughly 6 in 10 primary voters ages 30 to 59 and 73 percent of voters ages 60 and over would rather have a candidate who can beat Trump than one who agrees with them on major issues.






