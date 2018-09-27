Feedback

Preet Bharara on Mitchell's final questions

Adam Edelman

Choking back tears, Kavanaugh rejects accusations, slams confirmation process

A visibly upset Brett Kavanaugh delivered a defiant opening statement in which he said allegations made against him have "permanently destroyed" his family and his name.

He also charged that his confirmation process had “become a national disgrace.”

“You have replaced advise and consent with search and destroy,” Kavanaugh, his face twisted with emotion at times, said, referring to the Senate’s role in overseeing a confirmation process of a Supreme Court nominee.

“This confirmation process has become a national disgrace,” he said, calling accusations made against him a “calculated and orchestrated political hit” that resulted from “pent up anger” resulting from the results of the 2016 election.

He said the movement against him was the product of a “frenzy on the left” and cited “revenge” from people who had supported “the Clintons.”

At another point, Kavanaugh, struggling to hold back tears, explained how the ordeal had affected his family, especially his 10-year-old daughter Liza.

 

Kavanaugh is radiating anger

Inside the hearing room, it sounds as if Kavanaugh is nearly shouting. He is defiant not only in his words, but his tone, as he rejects the allegations against him.

Sen. Cornyn, meanwhile, is paying much more attention now that Kavanaugh is speaking. He is nodding at certain points at Kavanaugh's statement, including when he said this seemed all orchestrated by the Democrats. 

When Kavanaugh said that the consequences of what is happening will last long past his nomination, Sen. Sasse smirked slightly and looked away, almost as if he was agreeing with that statement. 

 

Kavanaugh arrives to testify on assault allegations

As Kavanaugh entered the hearing room, his face was stern — a change from his smiley appearance during his previous meetings on Capitol Hill.

The judge's parents are in attendance, sitting in the first row behind him. Ford's attorneys are sitting right behind the two rows reserved for Kavanaugh. 

As he began his opening testimony — a new statement, different from his prepared remarks released yesterday — he was visibly angry, saying, "My family and my name have been totally destroyed." He bashed the Democratic senators, and said the woman who have accused him of sexual misconduct were engaged in a "grotesque and coordinated" smear campaign.

Leigh Ann Caldwell and Frank Thorp contributed reporting

Report: Anti-Kavanaugh protesters blocking streets, arrests being made

Who is Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor who questioned Ford?

The woman chosen by Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser was in an unusual position when she came face to face with Ford on Thursday — a fact she herself mentioned at the close of Ford's testimony.

But who is Rachel Mitchell? She has served as a prosecutor since 1993 and is deputy county attorney in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in Phoenix and the division chief of the Special Victims Division, which comprises sex-crimes and family-violence bureaus. She is currently on leave from her positions.

READ MORE

Stay tuned: Kavanaugh testimony coming up

Ford has finished testifying. Kavanaugh will be coming up, delivering his opening statement and answering questions from senators.

Sen. Harris lists the witnesses who could've been questioned by the FBI, but weren't

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laid out the witnesses who could have been questioned about the alleged assault if the FBI was involved.

"This morning it was said that this could have been investigated confidently back in July," Harris said. "This also could have been investigated in the last 11 days since you came forward. The FBI could have interviewed Mark Judge, Patrick Smith, Leland Keyser, you and Judge Kavanaugh on these issues."

Ford's lawyers say they are representing her pro bono

Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys told the committee Thursday that they are representing her on a pro bono basis.

During questions from Mitchell about who was paying for Ford’s legal representation, one of Ford’s lawyers, Michael Bromwich, said, "Both her counsel are doing this pro bono."

"We are not being paid," he said. "And we have no expectations of being paid."

Graham to woman who says she was raped: 'I'm sorry, you needed to go to the cops'

NBC News' Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt witnessed the hallway exchange between a woman and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in which she told him that she was raped.

"I'm so sorry ... I'm sorry, you needed to go to the cops," he responded.

