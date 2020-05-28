Premier League to restart on June 17 after 100-day hiatus The 2019-20 Premier League season will resume on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league's official broadcasters said. The update comes amid a shareholder meeting involving team executives Thursday. The league is slated to resume with a doubleheader, with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United, BBC and Sky Sports confirmed. These first two games will ensure that every club will have played 29 PL games for the following weekend. The last match before competition was suspended was on March 9. Premiere League shareholders also unanimously voted to resume contact training and tackling after initially only allowing squads to practice in small groups last week, NBC Sports reported on Wednesday. Share this -







Boris Johnson announces plan to further relax coronavirus restrictions Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday a plan to further relax England's coronavirus restrictions, allowing some outdoor vendors to reopen and increasing the number of people those in England can meet in parks or private gardens. Starting Monday, groups of up to six people can meet in outdoors provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules by staying two meters (about six feet) apart. Next week, outdoor retail and car show rooms will also be able to open and the government intends to open other non-essential retail on June 15, Johnson said. The prime minister had already announced that some children will be able to return to school starting June 1. High schools will begin to provide "some face-to-face contact time" for some students on June 15, he said.







Wisconsin reports record number of new coronavirus cases, deaths Wisconsin saw a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day on Wednesday, two weeks after the state's Supreme Court struck down its statewide stay-at-home order. The state reported 599 new known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 22 known deaths, according to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, the highest recorded daily rise since the pandemic began there. As of Wednesday, the state had more than 16,460 known cases and 539 known deaths, according to the department. The previous record in new coronavirus cases was 528 the week prior. Wisconsin also issued a record number of test results Wednesday, with more than 10,300 tests conducted, according to the department. Read the full story here.







New York governor will allow businesses to deny entry to people not wearing face covering Cuomo signs executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry without face coverings May 28, 2020 01:04 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he is signing an executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to people who do not wear a mask or face covering. "That store owner has a right to protect himself," the governor said at his daily coronavirus briefing. "That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store." "You don't want to wear a mask, fine, but you don't have a right to go into that store if that store owner doesn't want you to," Cuomo said.







Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a statement Thursday that he and his wife, Anne Holton, recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies "I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it," Kaine said. "The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough." Kaine said doctors told him and his wife in early April that it was possible they had "mild cases of coronavirus." They were not tested immediately, he said, because of "the national testing shortage." By mid-April, the couple was symptom-free. This month, the Kaines both tested positive for the antibodies.







Researchers in Denmark develop robot that can test for COVID-19 Robotics researchers in Denmark have developed a machine that can test patients for COVID-19, which they say could help limit the need for health care workers to come into contact with people carrying the virus. The robot, which was designed by the Industry 4.0 Lab at the University of Southern Denmark, is able to swab a patient's throat using a disposable tool, place the swab into a glass bottle and screw on the lid, according to a press released published on the university's website on Wednesday. Thiusius Rajeeth Savarimuthu demonstrates his team's automatic throat swab robot. Industry 4.0 Lab, University of Southern Denmark "I was surprised at how softly the robot managed to land the swab at the spot in the throat where it was supposed to hit, so it was a huge success," said Thiusius Rajeeth Savarimuthu, who runs the Industry 4.0 Lab. The lab says it is working with Danish startup Lifeline Robotics to manufacture a prototype that can begin testing patients by the end of June, with the end goal of selling the machines by fall.







Photo: Romanian port city marks Easter late due to coronavirus Orthodox worshipers, a few wearing masks for protection against COVID-19, attend an Easter service at an open archaeological site outside the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in the Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Vadim Ghirda / AP







NYC hopes to get up to 400,000 people back to work in early June Mayor de Blasio discusses phase 1 of reopening businesses in NYC with restrictions May 28, 2020 02:35 New York City, a focal point for America's coronavirus pandemic, hopes to reopen a wide swath of businesses and get 200,000 to 400,000 people back to work in early June, officials said Thursday. The Phase 1 of reopening businesses would include construction, manufacturing, wholesale and nonessential retail in the first two weeks of next month, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Work sites would need to keep employees 6 feet apart, be at no more than 50 percent capacity, offer personal protective equipment and keep confined space to one person, such as in an elevator or behind a cash register. Retail locations would be limited to pickup only. "We've come a long way, we're not going to blow it now," said de Blasio, who declined to set an exact date for the partial reopening. "We don't get a memo from the disease telling us when it plans on a resurgence."







Trump eager for July Fourth celebration in D.C. despite coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump is again eager for the nation's capital to host a Fourth of July celebration, despite the coronavirus pandemic. "As President Trump has said, there will be an Independence Day celebration this year and it will have a different look than 2019 to ensure the health and safety of those attending," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. Americans have "shown tremendous courage and spirit in the fight against this global pandemic just as our forefathers did in the fight to secure our independence, and both deserve celebration on America's birthday this year," Deere said. The president last commented on the event on April 22, saying, "on July 4, we'll be doing what we had at the Mall, as you know. We're going to be doing it. Last year was a tremendous success, and I would imagine we'll do it — hopefully, I can use the term 'forever.'" Read the full story.






