President Donald Trump's 10 biggest false claims in 2019 — and one that finally became true

Trump renews attacks on Pelosi: 'She's all lies' Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn't get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn't want to go to the Senate. She's all lies. Most overrated person I know! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019







Buttigieg: I would not have wanted my son on Ukraine board FORT MADISON, Iowa — Pete Buttigieg says he "would not have wanted to see" his son serving on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company while he was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country, an implicit criticism of the controversy that has ensnared his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden. Buttigieg, the childless mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an Associated Press interview Monday that his administration would "do everything we can to prevent even the appearance of a conflict. That's very important because as we see it can create a lot of complications even when there is no wrongdoing." Hunter Biden's position on the board of the company Burisma has been a rallying point for Republicans as they try to defend President Donald Trump against impeachment charges over Trump asking Ukraine's new president to investigate the former vice president and his son while also withholding crucial U.S. military aid. Buttigieg insisted that the issues raised about Hunter Biden and his father by Trump and his defenders are a diversionary tactic. "[A]t the same time, again, I think this is being used to divert attention from what's really at stake in the impeachment process," he said. "There's been no allegation, let alone finding of any kind of wrongdoing." Biden campaign aides reached on Monday declined to comment on Buttigieg's remarks.







Article II: Inside Impeachment — Awaiting a Senate trial Today on Article II, guest host Julia Ainsley talks to Frank Thorp, NBC News reporter and producer covering the Senate, about what to expect in the upcoming impeachment trial. The two discuss: The rules governing the trial.

The key figures who will determine how and when the trial unfolds.

The political importance of running a fair trial, particularly for moderate Republicans. The episode also features answers to listener questions about the role that Chief Justice John Roberts will play and whether senators could abstain from voting. Thanks for listening, and happy new year!







'Game changer': Top Dems say bombshell report shows need for witnesses in Senate trial A new report revealing more of acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney's role in withholding aid to Ukraine — and efforts by top Trump administration officials to get that money released — is a "game changer" that shows the need for witness testimony in the president's impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday. "This new story shows all four witnesses that we Senate Democrats have requested" were "intimately involved and had direct knowledge of President Trump's decision to cut off aid and benefit himself," Schumer, ad Democrat, told reporters in a press conference at his New York office. "Simply put, in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer." Read the full story.






