President George W. Bush, former GOP senator among those giving eulogies

Four men will eulogize President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at his state funeral in Washington, D.C.

They are as follows:

Jon Meacham

Meacham, a presidential historian, published in 2015 the definitive biography of the elder Bush president: "Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush."

Brian Mulroney

The former Canadian prime minister, Mulroney is a longtime friend of the ex-president.

Alan Simpson

The former GOP senator from Wyoming said his friendship with Bush dates back to the 1960s when his father sold his Washington, D.C., home to the future president.

George W. Bush

Not since John Quincy Adams won the 1824 presidential election had the son of a president gone on to serve as the commander-in-chief. That was until Bush won the 2000 election, following in his father's footsteps. The 43rd president is the eldest of his father's six children, who also include former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, a one-time presidential candidate himself.