President Trump a surprising no-show (in speeches) at Globes

By not being name-checked during Sunday's Golden Globes telecast, President Trump may have come out a winner.

Unlike other high-profile award shows, including the Oscars and Emmys, there were limited forays into politics during the Globes, even with the potential for comments on Trump's border wall push with the Mexican film, "Roma," winning for best foreign film.

The Globes were also the platform where Meryl Streep ripped Trump for mocking a reporter with a physical impairment during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award two years ago.

In fact, the closest thing to a political diatribe on this night was Christian Bale's acceptance speech after winning best actor in a motion picture - musical over comedy for his turn in "Vice." But his barbs were left for former Vice President Dick Cheney and Republican Senator Mitch McConnell.