Presidential potentials are making their case on Instagram Live

Potential 2020 candidate Beto O’Rourke grabbed the internet by surprise Thursday morning when he started posting Instagram videos from the dentist chair, the latest example of possible candidates taking to social media to expand their reach and connect with younger voters.

O’Rourke is no stranger to social media—he had a robust presence across platforms during his Texas senatorial bid. But the viral moment it prompted is indicative of an increasingly popular strategy among politician peers.

The former Texas Democratic congressmen’s video was the latest in a series of talking to people about life near the border. This video included his own dental hygienist, Diana.

After a close-up shot of the former Texas Congressman getting his teeth cleaned, O’Rourke turned to Diana, asking about her life on the border. “It’s a beautiful community” she responded, adding that it’s not what everybody thinks.

O’Rourke is far from the only candidate to bring the mundane to their social media followers in the hopes of connecting.

Shortly after announcing her candidacy on New Years Eve, Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumped headfirst into Instagram Live, streaming herself in her kitchen drinking beer and discussing her nascent campaign.

With 1.2 million followers, Warren has one of the biggest Instagram audiences among the potential 2020 field.

Another 2020 hopeful Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, tapped into Instagram’s potential for connecting with voters during his 2018 re-election campaign, answering questions his followers submitted using the app’s “questions” feature.

Brown answered questions about his favorite snacks and his dog Franklin, but stayed away from the deeper discussion other lawmakers have tried broadcasting.

Since the campaign, Brown has repeatedly taken to Instagram Live to talk about the issues like the ongoing government shutdown. But he still has a far way to go to catch some of his colleagues when it comes to reach on the platform, with less than 10,000 followers.

The strategy has been employed by a number of other politicians, including freshman New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who regularly streams herself cooking and chatting with followers.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, another possible Democratic hopeful, reacted to O’Rourke’s video and the larger trend Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

“I think people are trying to get out, get their own way, you know trying to figure out what’s the best path way to do it and people are doing it in unique way,” he said.