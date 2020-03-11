Private labs still facing obstacles and delays for testing A nurse holds a completed test with patient samples at a drive-through testing site for coronavirus, flu and RSV, at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle on Monday. Lindsey Wasson / Reuters Even though the federal government has assured the public that millions of tests for the coronavirus are on the way, many private laboratories in the United States are still not able to conduct their own tests, in part because of a demanding government approval process, leading lab experts and industry groups say. One hospital lab says it could have performed thousands of tests by now. These delays — which have also been driven by a shortage of materials and lack of information from the federal government about how much labs will be reimbursed — have prolonged waiting times for diagnosing infected patients while the virus has spread further, according to lab directors and public health experts. Private labs have been in touch with the Department of Health and Human Services since mid-January about developing their own coronavirus tests, according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, which represents commercial and hospital labs. But the federal government did not issue new rules speeding the approval process for commercial, research and academic labs until Feb. 29. Even after that, however, private labs have continued to face hurdles. Read the full story. Share this -







Congress shutting down Capitol tours The two sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate are preparing to announce that they will stop visitors tours of the Capitol Building due to coronavirus, three congressional sources told NBC News Wednesday. The tours are enormously popular, but lawmakers from both sides of the aisle had called for the be halted in the wake of the virus's spread. "We should take this step. Not doing so is putting health and safety of tourists at risk," tweeted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-ranked Republican in the House. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday morning that temporarily halting the tours would be a prudent move. "That's a measure we should consider. Absolutely," Ocasio-Cortez said, and "probably soon, especially some of these tours with hundreds of people. I think we should be reconsidering that."







Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days An employee disinfects the glass cover of a butcher counter to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in a food store in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. Tamas Kovacs / AP The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found. Their work, published Wednesday, doesn't prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress. For this study, researchers used a nebulizer device to put samples of the new virus into the air, imitating what might happen if an infected person coughed or made the virus airborne some other way. They found that viable virus could be detected up to three hours later in the air, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.







Italy orders all stores to close except pharmacies, markets People wearing protective face masks arrive at a supermarket in Pioltello, near Milan, Italy, on Wednesday. Flavio Lo Scalzo / Reuters ROME — All stores and restaurants in Italy, except for pharmacies and food markets, will remain closed starting Thursday morning, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced. At least 800 people in Italy have died from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. The ban includes bars and cafes. The restrictions come less than one week after Italy locked down several major cities, including Milan and Venice. But with more than 12,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Italy has become the European center of the coronavirus outbreak, with the number of sick people overwhelming hospitals.







New York late night television shows, including CBS' "The Late Show," NBC's "The Tonight Show," and HBO's "Last Week Tonight" will be taped without a studio audience over concerns about spreading coronavirus in crowds. A growing number of other shows will also take steps to limit crowds and audiences, including NBC's "Today" show and "Today with Hoda and Jenna and Friends," Comedy Central's "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," and Fox's "The Wendy Williams Show." NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.







Dems urge Trump to help states tap $42.6B through disaster declaration Senate Democrats urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to make disaster declaration to help states tap into $42.6 billion in aid to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, Patty Murray of Washington, Gary Peters of Michigan and 33 other Democrats sent a letter to Trump pressing him to use a "whole-of-government approach" to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures to states at a cost-share ratio of 75 percent federal to 25 percent state funds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 938 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths across 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Wednesday.







Quest Diagnostics will do tens of thousands of tests within 6 weeks Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest providers of diagnostic testing in the country, says they "expect to be able to perform tens of thousands of [coronavirus] tests a week within the next six weeks." The company first rolled out its coronavirus testing this Monday. According to the company's website, Quest has 2,000 locations nationwide. The Quest tests are performed using "respiratory specimens" collected by health care providers and sent to Quest. The company urges any patients who are suspected of having the illness to submit specimens through their doctors and not show up at a Quest Diagnostics office. The announcement comes on a day when Trump administration officials were grilled on Capitol Hill about the delayed rollout in diagnostic testing for the coronavirus nationwide.







Biden campaign to hold virtual events in response to pandemic The Biden campaign has decided to turn upcoming his rallies this week into "virtual events" because of coronavirus concerns. The campaign has decided to hold virtual events in Chicago on Friday and Miami on Monday after local officials in Illinois and Florida and others advised them that it would be best to stand down from holding large gatherings. Biden will make remarks about the coronovirus pandemic on Thursday, and the campaign said it will make announcements about the timing and format of future events in the days to come. The move comes on the heels of the campaign forming a public health committee that will advise Biden and his aides about how best to proceed with campaigning amid the outbreak.






