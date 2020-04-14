'Probable' coronavirus deaths in New York City would push toll over 10,000 New York City COVID-19 death toll passes10,000 in revised count April 14, 2020 00:55 The number of "probable" coronavirus deaths in New York City would push its death toll over 10,000, according to NYC Department of Public Health Data obtained by NBC News. The data showed that the city's 6,589 confirmed coronavirus deaths would jump by 3,778 if "probable" fatalities were included, raising the total death toll — if confirmed — to 10,367. The department defines a "probable" victim as someone who had not tested positive, but whose death certificate lists that they were killed by COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. "We are focused on ensuring that every New Yorker who died because of COVID-19 gets counted," said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. "While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions." She added that as new information becomes available, some deaths previously classified as probable may be reclassified as "laboratory-confirmed.” Share this -







3 California churches sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over orders banning gatherings California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in front of the hospital ship USNS Mercy after it arrived into the Port of Los Angeles on March 27, 2020. Carolyn Cole / Pool via AFP - Getty Images Three southern California churches have filed a lawsuit against the state's governor and local officials over orders that ban religious gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on March 19 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order says that residents should stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. It required indoor shopping malls and nonessential retail to close. Read the full story here. Share this -







Thousands of health care workers infected with coronavirus, CDC report finds Nurses stand at UCLA Medical Center as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Los Angeles, on April 13, 2020. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Between 10 percent and 20 percent of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first national data on how the pandemic is hitting doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. Read the full story here. Share this -







Airlines will get a slice of the $25 billion payroll support program Major U.S. airlines, roiled by the coronavirus pandemic, will be participating in the federal government’s $25 billion Payroll Support Program, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Tuesday. Airlines and the more than 10 million workers that power the industry have taken a hard hit as global travel has come to a standstill with many states and countries enacting stay-at-home orders. Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Southwest Airlines will all take part in the federal program, which is part of the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package. “This is an important CARES Act program that will support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while allowing for appropriate compensation to the taxpayers," Secretary Mnuchin said in a statement. Share this -







Los Angeles has deadliest day yet during pandemic Sailors transport the first patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) into the casualty receiving area, in Los Angeles on March 29, 2020. Abigayle Lutz / AFP - Getty Images file At least 40 more Los Angeles County residents have died from causes related to coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, in what is the area's biggest one-day spike yet. The death toll from the pandemic had reached 360 as of noon, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. Of the 40 new confirmed fatalities, 25 were older than 65 and nine were between the ages of 41 and 65, according to the agency's daily tally. Share this -







44 veterans have died at Massachusetts nursing home, 100 test positive Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts. Google Map There are now 44 residents at the hard hit Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Massachusetts who have died of coronavirus, and at least 100 others have tested positive, state health officials said. The state-run nursing home for veterans in Holyoke, about 90 miles west of Boston, is the subject of multiple investigations, including one by the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts which is trying to determine whether residents were denied adequate medical care. Members of the National Guard are helping provide care for those at the facility, according to Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman from the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Share this -





