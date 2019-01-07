Producer Chuck Lorre dodges question about Les Moonves

Mega-producer Chuck Lorre dodged a question on the red carpet about Les Moonves, the former CEO of CBS who left the company following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moonves, who has denied any wrongdoing, was a powerful Hollywood figure, helping create major TV hits before moving to CBS, where he maintained a hand in the creative process.

Lorre helped created some CBS' biggest hits including “Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory."

At the Globes, Moonves was also the subject of a joke from co-host Andy Samberg, who introduced the cast of the "Big Bang Theory" with the quip that they were about to offer an "unrehearsed takedown" of Moonves.