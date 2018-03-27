A professional clown (yes, really) is running for Congress in South Carolina

Plenty of first-time candidates this political cycle come from unconventional backgrounds, but a newcomer running in the Democratic primary in South Carolina's 5th congressional district has the kind of unusual skill set that many nonetheless associate with members of Congress.

He's a clown.

Steve Lough, a former professional clown for the Ringling Brothers circus, says he's jumping into the contest to run against Republican Ralph Norman, who won the seat in a closer-than-expected special election last year.

Lough — whose website is ClownForCongress.com and whose campaign slogan is the dad-joke ready "Aim High! Vote Lough!" — says he'll make gun violence prevention a key part of his platform.

Democrat Archie Parnell, who narrowly lost to Norman last year, is also running.