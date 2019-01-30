Feedback

Progressive pollster finds majority support for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to impose a wealth tax on fortunes larger than $50 million enjoys net support across party lines, according to a new poll by a progressive analytics firm.

Data For Progress, a research group that’s been testing opinion on a variety of left-leaning policy proposals, commissioned an online survey of Warren’s plan through pollster YouGov Blue.

The survey of 1,282 registered voters asked “Would you (support or oppose/oppose or support) imposing a 2% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $50 million and a 3% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $1 billion?”

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they supported the proposal, with 46 percent “strongly” supporting it. Twenty-one percent opposed the idea, with 15 percent doing so “strongly.” The rest were unsure or neutral.

Notably, a plurality of Republicans supported Warren’s wealth tax by a 44-37 margin. Independents supported it by a 61-23 margin while Democrats went for it 76-6.

“We polled Warren’s exact proposal and it’s overwhelmingly popular, even among Republicans,” Data For Progress founder Sean McElwee said in an e-mail. “It’s time for centrists to embrace bipartisan solutions that can unite all Americans, and expropriating the wealth of billionaires is a great place to start.”

It’s not a nonpartisan source, so take it with a grain of salt, and keep an eye out for more polling from independent outlets.

That said, the results don’t appear to be wildly out of line with other recent surveys on taxing the rich, an idea that typically polls well.

Earlier this week, a poll by The Hill-HarrisX on a proposal by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. to tax income over $10 million at a 70 percent rate found strong support across party lines as well. That survey found 59 percent of registered voters supported the proposal including a substantial portion of Republicans, who opposed it by just a 55-45 margin.

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Rundown

Benjy Sarlin

Progressive pollster finds majority support for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plan to impose a wealth tax on fortunes larger than $50 million enjoys net support across party lines, according to a new poll by a progressive analytics firm.

Data For Progress, a research group that’s been testing opinion on a variety of left-leaning policy proposals, commissioned an online survey of Warren’s plan through pollster YouGov Blue.

The survey of 1,282 registered voters asked “Would you (support or oppose/oppose or support) imposing a 2% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $50 million and a 3% tax on the assets of those with a net worth over $1 billion?”

Sixty-one percent of respondents said they supported the proposal, with 46 percent “strongly” supporting it. Twenty-one percent opposed the idea, with 15 percent doing so “strongly.” The rest were unsure or neutral.

Notably, a plurality of Republicans supported Warren’s wealth tax by a 44-37 margin. Independents supported it by a 61-23 margin while Democrats went for it 76-6.

“We polled Warren’s exact proposal and it’s overwhelmingly popular, even among Republicans,” Data For Progress founder Sean McElwee said in an e-mail. “It’s time for centrists to embrace bipartisan solutions that can unite all Americans, and expropriating the wealth of billionaires is a great place to start.”

It’s not a nonpartisan source, so take it with a grain of salt, and keep an eye out for more polling from independent outlets.

That said, the results don’t appear to be wildly out of line with other recent surveys on taxing the rich, an idea that typically polls well.

Earlier this week, a poll by The Hill-HarrisX on a proposal by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. to tax income over $10 million at a 70 percent rate found strong support across party lines as well. That survey found 59 percent of registered voters supported the proposal including a substantial portion of Republicans, who opposed it by just a 55-45 margin.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Garcetti skips presidential bid

So far, one of the biggest surprises of the Democratic presidential field is that predictions of a 30 person field may not ultimately pan out, with the final field more likely to be closer to one dozen than multiple dozens of candidates. 

The latest Democrat to decide against a bid is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said he'd stay the course in Los Angeles instead of seek higher office. The mayor had stoked speculation with trips to early states, sounding very much like a candidate as recently as last week during a press conference at the United States Conference of Mayors. 

Along with Garcetti's plans, here are the latest headlines you might have missed from the 2020 trail.

  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager will leave the campaign after the congresswoman's official launch on Saturday, the latest bad headline for the candidate in recent weeks.  
  • Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown kicks off his "Dignity of Work" tour in Cleveland, Ohio as he continues to toy with a presidential bid. You can read more from the the Cincinnati Enquirer about Brown's path to the nomination here.
  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he "no longer" associates with the Democratic Party because it is "so far left," panning the party's liberal positions on health care and college.
  • But Democrats continue to pile onto Schultz, the latest being Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who told CBS that "no one in America should give Donald Trump a helping hand to become reelected." 
  • After a former staffer of Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock was fired by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as a result of sexual harassment allegations, the Associated Press reports that Bullock had also fired the aide for similar complaints. Spokespersons to both Bullock and de Blasio say that the governor's office did not give de Blasio's a heads up about why the aide was fired.  
  • Former Maryland Democratic Congressman John Delaney, who has been running for president since 2017, snagged endorsements from three county Democratic Party chairs, Politico reports
  • Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took some swings at the more progressive candidates in the Democratic presidential race, panning Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plan to tax the wealthy as akin to a plan form socialist Venezuela and rejected the push for Medicare for all
  • California Democratic Reps. Katie Hill and Nanette Barragán are backing their fellow Golden Stater, Sen. Kamala Harris, for president. Another California member, Rep. Ted Lui, has already endorsed Harris. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Gabbard campaign manager to step aside after official launch

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's campaign manager for her forthcoming bid for president will leave the campaign after its official launch this weekend, NBC News has confirmed. 

Rania Batrice, Gabbard's campaign manager and a longtime progressive activist who served as Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' deputy campaign manager during his underdog 2016 presidential bid, confirmed her decision to NBC News on Tuesday evening.

Politico first reported her departure hours earlier. 

The Gabbard campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but campaign spokeswoman Erika Tsuji told Politico that Batrice is a "long-time advisor and friend and remains so" despite her departure. Tsuji also downplayed the reporting that progressive consulting firm Revolution Messaging will leave after the launch as well, arguing that the campaign had only hired Revolution to assist with the launch event. 

The latest news comes days before Gabbard's official launch event, set for Feb. 2 in Hawaii, and amid a spate of bad headlines dogging her from her unofficial announcement earlier this month. 

Just days after she announced she'd run for president on CNN, an announcement Politico reports came as a surprise to a staff that was still deciding on the timeline for her rollout, Gabbard faced a deluge of criticism from Democrats about her previous stance against same-sex marriage and her activism alongside her father promoting a state constitutional amendment in Hawaii banning gay marriage. 

Gabbard apologized, noting that she had been influenced by her father's position on the issue and has subsequently changed her mind. 

She also hasn't shied away from criticism about her controversial 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who the international community has accused of using chemical weapons against her own citizens. She defended the meeting during an interview with CNN and used footage from her trip to Syria in her announcement video. 

If Gabbard is unable to win the Democratic presidential nomination, she will face another challenge back home in the form of a congressional primary challenge  from state Sen. Kai Kahele.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Poll: Majority of Americans say they will "definitely not" vote for Trump's reelection

More than half of all Americans say they will "definitely not" vote for President Trump's reelection, according to a new poll that details stiff opposition to the president from key voting blocs including women and minority voters. 

Fifty-six percent of Americans hold that view in the new Washington Post-ABC News poll. That includes almost 90 percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and even 14 percent of the president's own party. 

The majority of women, Americans of all age-ranges under 65 years old, Hispanics, blacks, the white college-educated, urban residents, and suburban residents all also said they would "definitely not" vote with him. 

Pluralities of males, white non-college women and white college educated men also shared that view. 

Republicans and white evangelical Protestants were the only two demographic groups that included majorities saying they would "definitely" support Trump in 2020. Pluralities of white non-college educated Americans and white non-evangelical Protestants also declared their support for Trump. 

These numbers reinforce what we know to be true—President Trump's base is largely a devoted coalition of Republicans, evangelicals and white voters. But with so many Americans across demographic groups saying they're adamantly opposed to his reelection, it remains to be seen if Trump can cobble together enough support to win reelection. 

Read more from the poll here

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Harris vows to end private health insurance

Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris supports "Medicare For All," a single-payer plan that's popular in public polling.

But in a CNN town hall on Monday night, she also confirmed she backs ending private health insurance – which isn't as popular.

TAPPER:  So just to follow up -- so just to follow up on that, and correct me if I'm wrong, to reiterate, you support the Medicare for all bill, I think...

HARRIS:  Correct.

TAPPER:  ... initially co-sponsored by Senator Bernie Sanders. You're also a co-sponsor onto it. I believe it will totally eliminate private insurance. So for people out there who like their insurance, they don't get to keep it?

HARRIS: Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don't have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. Who of us has not had that situation, where you've got to wait for approval, and the doctor says, well, I don't know if your insurance company is going to cover this? Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on.

(Emphasis is ours.)

A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll released last week found a majority of Americans – 56 percent – saying they support a "Medicare For All" national health plan, and 71 percent said they would support it if they heard it guaranteed health insurance as a right for all Americans.

But in the same poll, 58 percent said they opposed it when told it would eliminate private health insurance companies; 60 percent said they opposed it when told it would require most Americans to pay more in taxes; and 70 percent said they opposed it when told it could lead to delays for tests and treatments.

That kind of disruption – and unpopularity with it – led Hillary Clinton to oppose Bernie Sanders' single-payer plan in 2015-2016.

"I am not going to wait and have us plunge back into a contentious national debate that has very little chance of succeeding. Let’s make the Affordable Care Act work for everybody," she said in a 2016 debate with Sanders.

Four years later, however, most 2020 Democrats support Medicare For All – or a version of it.

But in Harris' case, she's also embracing the negative trade-offs that come with it.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Jeff Flake: I will not run for president against President Trump

Former Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is ruling out a presidential primary bid against President Trump, finally shutting down more than a year of speculation stemming from his repeated criticism of Trump while in office. 

Flake made the announcement during an appearance on "CBS This Morning," where he made his debut as a network contributor. 

"I have always said that I do hope that there is a Republican who challenges the president in the primary," he said on Tuesday. 

"I still hope that somebody does, but that somebody won't be me. I will not be a candidate."

Flake was perhaps Trump's biggest critic in the GOP-controlled Senate, taking to the Senate floor on numerous occasions to frame the president as hijacking conservative values and his political party. He also took that message on the road to promote his book "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."

The tenuous relationship prompted numerous dust-ups during Trump's first two years in office, and Flake decided not to seek reelection amid rough polling that showed he'd have a tough time winning a republican primary because of that criticism. 

But even as he readied for the end of his Senate term, Flake kept the door to challenging Trump in the 2020 presidential primary cracked open. He repeatedly declined to rule out a presidential bid, as recently as late last year, before ultimately making his announcement on Tuesday. 

With Flake out, the already short list of Trump's possible presidential primary challengers continues to atrophy. Former Ohio gov. John Kasich has continued to tease a potential bid, and the New York Times reported that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to meet with some prominent anti-Trump Republicans in the near future. 

Mike Memoli

Biden says 2020 decision will come 'soon'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Joe Biden said Monday he’s closing in on a final decision about the 2020 presidential race, making preparations for a campaign but stopping short of a definitive signal he’ll run.

"I’m running the traps on this. I don’t want to make this a fool’s errand," the former vice president told the audience at a ticketed event here. "I’m a lot closer than I was before Christmas, and we’ll make a decision soon."

The former vice president remains one of the biggest wild cards in a Democratic nominating contest that grows more crowded each week. For months aides said a final decision would be made by mid-January, but Biden’s comments made clear that — as was the case four years ago – the timeline is likely to be extended frequently.

Biden’s plans are the subject of speculation even within his immediate family. Biden joked that the first thing his daughter said to him before Monday’s speaking engagement was a question: "Are we running?"

"Here’s the deal — the one thing that’s for certain is we are in my view in a battle for America’s soul," Biden told the audience. "I’m making a decision now whether or not I’m the right person because it’s important — it’s critically important that we change the atmosphere."

Biden has had limited public engagements since finishing a marathon campaign schedule on behalf of Democratic candidates in the midterm elections. Monday’s answer to a question from the audience at "An Evening With Vice President Joe Biden" was the most explicit he’s been on his plans publicly.

But Biden has been talking to dozens of elected Democrats and party strategists in recent weeks to sound them out over a potential race.

"We met for a long time and discussed the pros and cons," Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D), who once worked on the Senate Judiciary Committee during Biden’s Senate tenure, said on MSNBC's "KasieDC" Sunday. "He is weighing his family.  He’s weighing the pros, the cons.  I think he's becoming closer to a decision."

The former vice president’s upcoming schedule does not suggest a man about to announce his candidacy. He’s expected to attend the Munich Security Conference in mid-February and participate in ceremonies marking the renaming of University of Delaware’s school of public policy in his honor.

Monday’s event did offer hints of what a Biden candidacy would look like — and reminders of his potential liabilities in the race. He spoke at length about what he says is the failure of leaders in both parties to substantively address the genuine fear of working class Americans — something that has made them "more susceptible to demagoguery."

"There’s answers to all of this but we don’t even talk to each other anymore," he said. "We don’t talk about those things because Democrats are scared to death about offending you, and Republicans don’t think it’s necessary."

Carrie Dann

Progressives have the 2020 energy right now. That might not be what all Democrats want.

As the 2020 field becomes more crowded with contenders hoping to knock President Donald Trump out of office, one prevailing question has been how far to the left Democratic primary voters want to see their nominee go.

With early Democratic frontrunners like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris backing ideas like Medicare for All and debt-free or tuition-free college, the center of political gravity among Democrats certainly seems to have shifted towards the progressive wing of the party.

But it’s not clear that Democrats are in agreement that the party’s leaders should be moving in a more liberal direction; in fact, public polling has shown Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents largely favoring a more moderate direction for the party over the past decade.

And the opening days of the new Congress were no exception.

The Pew Research Center found earlier this month that a majority of Democrats and Dem-leaning independents — 54 percent — want to see Democratic leaders in Washington moving in a more moderate direction, while 40 percent favor a more liberal one.

That’s compared with a nearly even split between the two options in the days immediately after the 2016 election.

It’s worth noting that “moderate” and “liberal” could be interpreted differently by different blocs within the party, and that the broad category of “Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents” doesn’t capture the same universe of activists most likely to vote in the primary.

But the data still shows a party at least somewhat conflicted over its future direction, a split that’s particularly noteworthy in light of Republicans’ consistent preference for more conservative leadership.

The same poll found in January that, among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 57 percent favored more conservative leadership, compared with 39 percent who wanted the party’s leaders to move in a more moderate direction.

That preference has been fairly consistent over the past decade, with Republicans and Republican leaners favoring more conservative governance by double digits since the 2008 election.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Starbucks' Schultz weighs independent bid

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's flirtation with an independent presidential bid could have an interesting effect on the 2020 calculus. 

Schultz told "60 Minutes" on Sunday that he is 'seriously thinking of running for president" as a "centrist independent," arguing that "both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics." 

The idea of a centrist white-knight has long been romanticized in presidential politics, and in theory, there appears to be an opening. 

President Trump remains historically unpopular, and the new NBC/WSJ poll shows less than a third of Americans believe the president is "knowledgeable and experienced enough to handle the presidency."

And Democrats are embarking on a presidential nominating contest that promises to be highly competitive and expose their own ideological divides.

But even if Schultz has the money to solve one big challenge—the organizational disadvantage faced by candidates outside of the major party organizations—he'll still face overwhelming odds to win the White House, or let alone to be the first third-party candidate to win a state since George Wallace in 1968.

Even as Americans appear frustrated with their political parties, political scientists have long argued that "independent" voters ultimately lean one way or another, and can be pretty reliable partisans. 

While Trump's base isn't enough to necessarily win a presidential election on its own, the new NBC/WSJ poll shows the GOP still stands largely behind the president—86 percent approve of his job performance so far, compared to 39 percent of independents and just 5 percent of Democrats. 

And more than 70 percent of Republicans rated the president favorably with each of the following metrics: being direct and straightforward in communicating with the American people; being effective and getting things done; changing business as usual in Washington; being a good negotiator; knowledgeable/experienced enough to handle presidency; and being steady and reliable. 

So while it's possible that an independent alternative like Schultz cleave off some Republicans or Republican-leaning independents from Trump, a base that strong could help insulate the president from any losses he could suffer from his own party.  

That's why we've seen so many Democrats are warning against a Schultz candidacy, out of fear that he'd provide a safe harbor for "hold-your-nose" Republicans and moderate Democrats. 

There's precedent for that, but in favor of the Democrats—when Ross Perot peeled away voters from President George H.W. Bush in 1992. 

Part of that fear comes from 2016, where the third-party vote made up more than the margin between Trump and Hillary Clinton in swing states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. That reignited the Democratic anger at third-party voters, an anger that had been dormant since Ralph Nader's 2000 showing in Florida. 

It's not clear that all those votes would have gone to the Democrats but for the third-party challenge. But for Democrats looking to make 2020 a clear referendum on Trump, any third alternative complicates that calculus. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Analysis: Democrats outpaced Republicans with dark money in 2018 midterms

Liberal groups accounted for 54 percent of the $150 million in dark money spent on the 2018 midterm elections, a new analysis from the campaign finance watchdog group Issue One released Wednesday

Thirty-one percent of the dark-money spending this cycle came from conservative groups, with bipartisan or nonpartisan groups rounding out the remaining 15 percent.  

Dark money is money spent on political causes by groups that are not required by law to disclose their donors. Many of these groups have limitations on how much of their spending can go toward explicit politicking, but are also allowed to influence the political debate with spending around partisan issues or ads that stop just short of an explicit call to support or oppose a specific candidate. 

These groups are different from super PACs, which can accept unlimited sums of money but have to disclose all donors. But dark money groups can donate to super PACs directly, obfuscating the original source of the super-PAC's dollars. 

This past cycle marked the first where liberal groups outspent conservative ones since the Citizen United decision helped usher in unprecedented levels of outside spending on elections. Up until now, conservative groups were the ones massively outspending their political opponents. 

Majority Forward, a group aligned with the Senate Majority PAC super PAC and Senate Democratic leadership, spent about $46 million this past cycle to help Democratic senate candidates in key races. That's almost four times as much as the next-highest dark-money spender, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which spent about $12 million to predominately benefit Republican candidates.

The report paints the picture of dark-money spending as a top-down world, with three-quarters of all dark money spending over the past 10 years coming from just 15 groups.  Even though Democratic dark-money spending outpaced Republican spending this cycle, conservative dark-money spending far outpaces that of liberals since 2010. 

Read the entire report here

advertisement