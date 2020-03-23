Progressive tax group targets GOP senators over corporate stock buybacks

FDNY boss: Our supply of personal protective equipment 'dangerously low' New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told NBC News that supplies of personal protective equipment are “dangerously low” and the department has weeks—not months—worth of the gear its members don every time they respond to a call for a person with flu-like symptoms. Nigro said that 46 FDNY members, which include EMS workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 and two are currently hospitalized. A FDNY spokesperson said none of the cases were acquired through interaction with a patient. "All that we can hope for is that the pleas from the governor and the mayor have been heard in Washington and that a supply stream will open and that we will get the equipment that our members need to operate safely," Nigro said. Share this -







U.K. government imposes lockdown amid fears NHS could become overwhelmed The British government on Monday unveiled strict new measures aimed at limiting people's movements amid fears that the British health service may be overwhelmed by coronavirus unless the epidemic's spread is slowed. In a televised address to the nation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to "give the British people a very simple instruction: You must stay at home." Johnson had resisted forcing his population to adopt the types of lockdown measures seen in the United States and across Europe, although he had announced that schools, pubs, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs and gyms were to close down. An impromptu game of football takes place on Hove Lawns on March on Saturday. Many Britons disregarded official advice to limit contact with other people over the weekend. Mike Hewitt / Getty Images With the death toll at 335, coronavirus deaths are beginning to spiral in the United Kingdom. The government's expert advisers warn that the only way to contain the disease is to impose draconian controls on people's social lives for 18 months until a vaccine is found. More than 6,000 people have died in Italy, where some hospitals have been overwhelmed, the government has banned most travel and issued an order freezing all business activity deemed nonessential in an effort to keep more people at home. Companies will have to remain closed until April 3. In Spain, the death toll hit 2,182 just three days after reaching 1,000.







Union for New York City's UPS workers pleads for cleaning supplies The union representing more than 7,300 UPS workers in the New York City area is sounding the alarm about protections for UPS workers. The leaders of Teamsters Local 804 — which serves much of New York City, Westchester and Long Island — are warning against a decrease in delivery capacity if too many workers fall ill and asked the public to help by contacting their local and state elected officials and requesting resources be allocated to help clean and sanitize UPS facilities and trucks. "There is just no way our current staffing can accommodate the urgent need for increased cleaning and sanitizing of the facilities and the trucks that deliver so much of what New Yorkers need to their homes," the leaders said in a news release Monday. While warehouse workers and drivers are taking "every precaution possible," without additional resources, "there is little chance the virus can be contained," they said, cautioning that as more Teamsters get infected and are unable to work, delivery capacity will fall.







Instacart to add 300,000 gig workers in coronavirus-driven hiring Instacart said on Monday it plans to hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months, more than doubling its current base, as demand surges for grocery delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to shop from home. The hiring is huge compared to those announced by major retailers. Amazon said last week it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders. Walmart said it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers. Instacart said order volumes had risen over 150 percent in the last few weeks.






