Progressives have the 2020 energy right now. That might not be what all Democrats want.

As the 2020 field becomes more crowded with contenders hoping to knock President Donald Trump out of office, one prevailing question has been how far to the left Democratic primary voters want to see their nominee go.

With early Democratic frontrunners like Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris backing ideas like Medicare for All and debt-free or tuition-free college, the center of political gravity among Democrats certainly seems to have shifted towards the progressive wing of the party.

But it’s not clear that Democrats are in agreement that the party’s leaders should be moving in a more liberal direction; in fact, public polling has shown Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents largely favoring a more moderate direction for the party over the past decade.

And the opening days of the new Congress were no exception.

The Pew Research Center found earlier this month that a majority of Democrats and Dem-leaning independents — 54 percent — want to see Democratic leaders in Washington moving in a more moderate direction, while 40 percent favor a more liberal one.

That’s compared with a nearly even split between the two options in the days immediately after the 2016 election.

It’s worth noting that “moderate” and “liberal” could be interpreted differently by different blocs within the party, and that the broad category of “Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents” doesn’t capture the same universe of activists most likely to vote in the primary.

But the data still shows a party at least somewhat conflicted over its future direction, a split that’s particularly noteworthy in light of Republicans’ consistent preference for more conservative leadership.

The same poll found in January that, among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 57 percent favored more conservative leadership, compared with 39 percent who wanted the party’s leaders to move in a more moderate direction.

That preference has been fairly consistent over the past decade, with Republicans and Republican leaners favoring more conservative governance by double digits since the 2008 election.