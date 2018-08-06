Prosecution calls Paula Liss to stand — not Gates

Gates told prosecutors that he had created false expense reports on his own behalf. He didn’t have an exact dollar amount, but estimated it to be "in the hundreds of thousands."
Gates said he had authority on some of the offshore accounts to move money, and did so through wire transfers.
He said Manafort didn’t know.
Rick Gates took the stand a few minutes ago.
The prosecutor walked Gates through some biographical information and his background with Paul Manafort. Gates said that he met Manafort while he was an intern with one of Manafort's former firms. However, he didn't work with Manafort directly until he started working at Davis Manafort Partners in October 2006.
The prosecution asked, "Were you involved in any criminal activity with Mr. Manafort?"
To which Gates answered, "Yes".
"Did you commit any crimes with Mr. Manafort?" the prosecution asked.
"Yes," Gates answered.
Gates also testified that he was arrested and has entered into a plea agreement with the government. Asonye entered the plea agreement into evidence.
Gates, who usually sports a beard, looked almost unrecognizable with a clean-shaven face. He is wearing a blue suit. Neither Manafort nor his wife seemed to react when he took the stand.
The judge just called for a bench conference. Questioning should resume momentarily.
Manafort's longtime business partner and the prosecution's star witness takes the stand.
After redirect from prosecutor Uzo Asonye and a brief recross from Downing, Laporta was allowed to step down.
Though Downing told the court that we’d be hearing from Rick Gates after Laporta, the prosecution called up Paula Liss, a certified fraud examiner and money laundering specialist. Liss is a senior special agent with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FINCEN, at Treasury.
Liss’s testimony was very brief, focusing on FBAR, or Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts.
Kevin Downing, a lawyer for Manafort, went after Gates' credibility during his cross examination of Manafort's accountant, Cindy Laporta.
"Had you known that Rick Gates was embezzling from Mr. Manafort, would you trust anything he says?" Downing asked Laporta. She testified that even if Gates had embezzled, the accountants are usually the last to know.
Downing also asked Laporta if failure to provide requested documents could signify that someone was embezzling, Laporta said it was a possibility.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye objected to this line of questioning, citing that it would require the witness to speculate. Judge T.S. Ellis overruled the objection because Downing said that he intends to offer evidence that Rick Gates was embezzling from Manafort.
Rick Gates, Manafort's former business partner, will be next to take the witness stand, Kevin Downing, one of Manafort's attorneys, said Monday.
Downing confirmed Gates' impending testimony during his cross-examination of Cynthia Laporta, Manafort's accountant, who testified Friday that she helped Gates falsify tax and bank documents.
It is Day 5 of the federal trial of Trump's former campaign chairman, one of two Manafort is scheduled to face. This first trial is for tax and bank fraud charges, related to Manafort's financial dealings as a political consultant in the Ukraine. Gates is considered a key prosecution witness — a man Mueller's team says was heavily involve in hiding millions overseas. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges in February and agreed to cooperate with the government.
Cindy Laporta testified that she sent false documents and misrepresented a home so that Manafort could get a mortgage on one of his New York City properties.
The situation started in 2016 when Paul Manafort started applying for mortgage loans for his house on Howard Street. Laporta testified that Rick Gates told her that it was used as a second home, rather than a rental. "The rate for a second home is better than a rate on a rental property," she said. Tax documents showed that the house on Howard Street had brought in more than $115,000 in 2015, when it was available for rent 365 days a year.
Laporta said that she relied on Gates' representation of how the home was used rather than checking Manafort's general ledger, which would have shown it to be a rental property.
Later in the year, the loan application was denied when the bank questioned a $1.5 million loan from Peranova Holdings, LLC, a company that we now know to be controlled by Manafort. Citizens Bank wanted to see the loan documents. Laporta testified that she was directed by Gates to tell the bank that the loan had been forgiven even though she did not believe that to be true. Laporta did and cc'ed Paul Manafort on the email.
The jury was then shown an email chain where Gates told Laporta that he would "chase down the signatures" he needed for a loan forgiveness letter that was then backdated to June 2015. Laporta then sent the document to the bank. "I believed the bank would have to vet the document themselves," she said, and she believed that she would be protected by the fact that she didn't edit the document herself.
Cindy Laporta, Manafort's accountant on his 2014 and 2015 tax returns, is the first witness to take the stand who had been granted immunity.
She said she was in on discussions to falsify a loan document at the direction of Rick Gates so that Manafort could afford to his pay his 2014 income taxes.
She acknowledged that she knew it wasn't appropriate to change these documents. "You can't pick and choose what's a loan and what's income," she said.
Laporta also testified that DMP had four season Yankees tickets that were classified as 80 percent business expense and 20 percent personal expense.
She was given a list of over a dozen foreign entities and said she didn't know what they were. She assumed some were DMP's clients. The prosecution asked her if she would want to know for tax purposes if Manafort owned these entities.
Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing led Ayliff's cross examination.
He asked Ayliff a few "big picture" questions — asking what it was like working with Manafort and Gates. Ayliff said he found it difficult to get the information he often needed. He said when he did get the information he needed, it was often delayed or not until the last minute. This made it harder for him to do his job, Ayliff said.
Downing asked if it was Gates or Manafort that he worked with primarily. Ayliff responded "Both, but towards the end it was mostly Gates."
In one exhibit the government showed the court, there was a question about whether or not an Foreign Bankand Financial Accounts report (FBAR) had to be filed concerning a Manafort company in Cyprus. Someone on Ayliff's team consulted other tax experts at KWC, and the decision was made that an FBAR did not have to be filed, according to Ayliff.
Ayliff said he never learned of any entity that Paul Manafort had in Cyprus.
He said there were a number of things Manafort did not tell his bookkeepers or CPAs that would have been good for them to know. Here's one such interaction in follow up questioning from the prosecution:
PROSECUTION: Did Manafort ever tell you Peranova Holdings Limited was an affiliate of DMP International?
AYLIFF: No.
PROSECUTION: Would that have been good to know?
AYLIFF: Yes.