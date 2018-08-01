Prosecutors home in on mystery invoice to contractor for work on Manafort's homes

Stephen Jacobson testified that his company, SP&C, worked for Paul Manafort beginning in 2001 and billed $3.2 million for work on at least five of his homes — including one in Trump Tower.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Jacobson how he received payment on Manafort's invoices. Jacobson said that the bills were mostly paid by international wire transfer. Prosecutors showed records of international wire transfers from banks in Cyprus to SP&C that Jacobson said matched outstanding invoices for work done at Manafort's properties.

Andres entered into evidence an invoice that purported to be from SP&C to a company named Global Endeavours, but Jacobson said he did not recognize it. The balance matched a $75,000 payment from Cyprus to SP&C from two days earlier in November 2013. The prosecution was implying that something is suspicious about this invoice but haven't yet expanded any further.

Earlier in the day, the manager at a luxury New York menswear shop said that he didn't recognize a different misspelled invoice.

Upon cross-examination, defense attorney Jay Nanavati asked Jacobson to describe Manafort's demeanor. "Tough but fair," Jacobson said. Jacobson testified that after Manafort handed off bill paying to a woman named Heather, the bills were paid in a more timely fashion.

Next on the stand: Douglas DeLuca, a builder.