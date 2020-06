Protester, 75, who was shoved by Buffalo police out of ICU

Barr defends police response, military presence in D.C. in letter to mayor Bowser Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday defended the federal law enforcement and military presence in Washington, D.C. after the city's mayor rebuked him and President Donald Trump for “inflaming” and “adding to the grievances” of protestors. Barr, however, argued that a show of force was necessary because it looked as if “the United States was on the brink of losing control of its capital city" after police clashed with protesters over days following the death of George Floyd. “Had the recent demonstrations remained peaceful and within the control of local law enforcement, the President would never have had any need to augment existing resources for the purpose of restoring law and order," Barr wrote, adding that law enforcement personnel were operating within the scope of the law. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, sent a letter to Trump, Barr and two mayors last week asking for the removal of federal law enforcement and various National Guard troops. She also criticized the use of federal personnel patrolling the streets and the use of helicopters to disperse crowds. Barr also defended police forcefully pushing back peaceful protesters outside the White House last week in which rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas, and flash-bang grenades were used to make way for Trump to pose for photos with a Bible at St. John's Episcopal Church. Share this -







At George Floyd funeral, Al Sharpton demands Roger Goodell 'give Colin Kaepernick a job' Al Sharpton admonished NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at George Floyd's funeral on Tuesday, stating he should allow Colin Kaepernick to return to the league. "Oh, it's nice to see some people change their mind," Sharpton said during a eulogy at the funeral in Houston. "The head of the NFL said, 'Yeah. Maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest.'" "Well, don't apologize — give Colin Kaepernick a job back," Sharpton said. His remarks were met with loud applause from the congregation. "Don't come with some empty apology. Take a man's livelihood. Strip a man down of his talents," Sharpton also said. "And four years later, when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden, you ... talking about you sorry." Read the full story here.







Washington, D.C. National Guardsmen test positive for COVID-19 The D.C. National Guard says that some of its members have tested positive for COVID-19 since it was mobilized to respond to the protests over George Floyd's death in Washington, but would not disclose how many had tested positive because of what a Guard official called "operational security." As of Monday, June 1, the entire D.C. National Guard, which has 3,400 members, had been activated to assist in the response to protests. Members of the National Guard from other states were brought into the capital as well, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Utah and Indiana. "National Guard personnel are social distancing and use of PPE measures remained in place where practical throughout the entire National Guard support to assist local and federal law enforcement responding to the civil unrest in the District of Columbia," the branch said in a statement. "All Guardsmen who are suspected to be at high risk of infection or have tested positive for COVID-19 during demobilization will not be released...until risk of infection or illness has passed."







NYC to rename city streets to honor Black Lives Matter New York City will paint and rename streets in the city to honor the Black Lives Matter movement, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. "It's time to do something officially representing this city to recognize the power of the fundamental idea that black lives matter, the idea that so much of American history has wrongly renounced but now must be affirmed," de Blasio said during his daily media briefing. The proposal calls for the city to name streets and paint the words "Black Lives Matter" in a prominent area in each borough, with the Manhattan location being near City Hall. The mayor said he will work with the city council to determine the other four locations throughout the city. The idea, de Blasio explained, came after a meeting he had Sunday with activists, including Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after being placed in an apparent chokehold by an NYPD officer. Washington, D.C. painted and renamed a section of street near the White House on Friday. "What will be clear, the street name and on the streets of our city, is that message that now this city must fully, fully deeply feel and this nation must as well, that black lives matter," de Blasio said.







DEDICATION: Its 96 degrees right now.



My phone says if you factor in humidity... it’s more like 106.



Yet they wait. Just to see George. Several hours under a heat advisory, under the glare of a dangerous sun... just for a few moments.



It means that much. @NBCNews #GeorgeFlyod pic.twitter.com/npScZmrDhg — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) June 9, 2020 Share this -







'The world knows George Floyd, I know Perry Jr.' George Floyd's family members, speaking at Tuesday's service, said they were grateful for well-wishers honoring their brother, uncle and nephew, often called "Perry," his middle name. "I would like to thank the whole world," aunt Kathleen McGee said. "But I just want to make this statement: The world knows George Floyd, I know Perry Jr." Floyd's niece told mourners she'll never forget her uncle's last words, "I can't breathe." "Hello my name is Brooke Williams, George Floyd's niece — and I can breathe," Williams said. "As long as I'm breathing, justice will be served for Perry."







McConnell says Tim Scott will lead group tasked with racial discrimination legislation Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will lead a Senate group tasked with crafting legislation to address racial discrimination. Scott is the Senate's lone black Republican member and one of three black senators in the chamber. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, McConnell said he asked Scott "to lead a group that is working on a proposal to allow us to respond to the obvious racial discrimination that we've seen on full display on our television screens over the last two weeks and what is the appropriate response by the federal government." "Tim spent most of our lunch explaining our proposal that's in the works, and he will have, and we all will have more to say about that in the future," McConnell added.